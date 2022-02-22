U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market size to increase by USD 22.29 Bn | Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to accelerate growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global injectable drug delivery devices market size is expected to increase by USD 22.29 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. Changes in lifestyles and the rising consumption of tobacco and alcohol have increased the prevalence of various disorders globally. This has been triggering the demand for new and efficient drugs, which is creating high growth opportunities for market players.

Attractive Opportunities in Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Identify future growth opportunities and make confident decisions by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample before purchasing.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

Our 120-page report analyzes the injectable drug delivery devices market by type (advanced injectable drug delivery devices and conventional injectable drug delivery devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

By type, the advanced injectable drug delivery devices segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the rapid increase in the use of biopharmaceuticals, which is driving the demand for various drug delivery systems, including advanced injectable drug delivery devices. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, in terms of geography, North America is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of big pharmaceutical and biotechnical vendors, and high investment in the R&D of new drugs are driving the growth of the injectable drug delivery devices market in North America.

Get highlights on market growth across various segments by Downloading a Free Sample.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The injectable drug delivery devices market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The high prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial ischemia, asthma, pulmonary tuberculosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease has increased the demand for targeted therapies. This has increased the demand for effective drug delivery systems, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, digitalization in the healthcare system is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Key players and their offerings

AstraZeneca Plc: The company is offering next-generation delivery technologies aiming to make medicines easier to use, require less frequent dosing, and are more convenient.

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers injectable drug delivery devices such as IV Fluid and Drug Delivery.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers injectable drug delivery devices such as Prefillable syringe systems and Safety and shielding systems.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers injectable drug delivery devices such as Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology.

Gerresheimer AG: The company offers injectable drug delivery devices such as On-Body Drug Delivery Devices (large molecules), On-Body Drug Delivery Devices (small molecules), and Belt worn On-Body Drug Delivery Devices (small molecules).

Request a Free Sample for additional highlights on key growth factors and other dominant players in the market.

Related Reports:

Drug Delivery Devices Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Syringe and Needle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 22.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Gerresheimer AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi SA, SCHOTT AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies

2.2.1 R&D

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Advanced injectable drug delivery devices

  • Conventional injectable drug delivery devices

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Advanced injectable drug delivery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Conventional injectable drug delivery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • ROW

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

8.1.2 Growth in the biologics market

8.1.3 Digitalization in the healthcare system

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Stringent regulations

8.2.2 Product recall

8.2.3 Risk of needlestick injuries

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 High growth potential in emerging countries

8.3.2 Self-injectable drug delivery devices

8.3.3 Increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 48: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview

Exhibit 49: AstraZeneca Plc - Product and service

Exhibit 50: AstraZeneca Plc – Key news

Exhibit 51: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 52: Baxter International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Baxter International Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 55: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. – Key news

Exhibit 60: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 62: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Eli Lilly and Co. – Key news

Exhibit 66: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 67: Gerresheimer AG - Overview

Exhibit 68: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Gerreshimer AG – Key news

Exhibit 70: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

10.8 Owen Mumford Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Owen Mumford Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Overview

Exhibit 76: Sanofi SA - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Sanofi SA – Key news

Exhibit 78: Sanofi SA - Key offerings

10.10 SCHOTT AG

Exhibit 79: SCHOTT AG - Overview

Exhibit 80: SCHOTT AG - Business segments

Exhibit 81: SCHOTT AG – Key news

Exhibit 82: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Viatris Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 91: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injectable-drug-delivery-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-22-29-bn--rising-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-to-accelerate-growth--technavio-301485807.html

SOURCE Technavio

