Injectable Drug Delivery Market Forecast 2028 | Size, Share, Growth & Forecast |Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights
·5 min read
Future Market Insights
Future Market Insights

Newark, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injectable drug delivery market is projected at US$ 41.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 8.9% over 2022–2028, to reach US$ 69.13 Bn by 2028 end. Based on product type, the needle-free injectable drug delivery segment dominated the global injectable drug delivery market in 2017. Moreover, the subtype, prefilled of needle-free injectors segment is expected to have a dominant share of the needle-free type of injectable drug delivery market due to its ease of application. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global injectable drug delivery market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of injectable drug delivery devices, mostly operating from the U.S.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis along with other factors such as need for patient-controlled drug release and increased risk of needle stick injuries are the prominent factors expected to drive the growth of the injectable drug delivery market. Technological advancements have resulted in better product offerings in the injectable drug delivery market. However, some factors such as strict regulatory framework and premium pricing of products are expected to hinder the growth of the injectable drug delivery market. The key trend of the injectable drug delivery market is the increasing demand for point-of-care devices. Injectable drug delivery devices are easy to self-administer and do not require a healthcare professional for administration, which as a result skips the need of hospital visits and relatively lowers the healthcare spending for an individual.

The global injectable drug delivery market has been segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end users and regions. The disposable injectable drug delivery segment is expected to be the most attractive usage segment. Among the three end users, the hospital pharmacies is expected to be the dominant segment due to benefits such as favourable reimbursement policies in most of the countries across the globe.

In terms of value, the global injectable drug delivery market is expected to expand at 8.9% CAGR over the forecast period. With nearly 32% market share, North America was a dominant regional market for injectable drug delivery in 2017, due to growing number of manufacturers in the region and early adoption of new technologies. Western Europe is expected to be the second large market in injectable drug delivery, with Germany, the U.K. and France occupying major shares. APEJ is expected to be third large market for injectable drug delivery, due to requirement of low capital for manufacturing injectable drug delivery.

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-393

Key Research Findings

  • Increase in demand for point-of-care devices and reduced reliance on healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market

  • North America will be the dominant regional market for injectable drug delivery devices due to early adoption of advanced technologies

  • Most of the major players operate from the U.S., which makes the U.S. the leading market for injectable drug delivery devices in North America

  • In Europe, a large number of diabetes patients are switching towards needle-free injectable drug delivery devices from conventional injections since it is a painless process and reduces the risk of needle stick injuries

  • Disposable injectors are the most commonly available type of injectors since they are user friendly and do not require special skills for administration

  • Prefilled needle-free injectors are the most preferred type of injectors since they are much easier to administer than the fillable type

  • Price control for most of the injectable drug delivery devices is fierce. For instance, Mylan was pressurised to launch the generic version of the EpiPen to reduce the price of the product in the market. However, this has declined the revenue of the company.

  • In developed regions, such as North America and Europe, hospitals are the dominant distribution channel due in injectable drug delivery due to the reimbursement policies

  • The growing competition in the emerging market and the rising demand for injectable drug delivery are the future opportunities for the growth and expansion of the injectable drug delivery market.

Browse Full Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/injectable-drug-delivery-market

 Key Segments:

Product Type:

  • Self-Injectors

  • Needle-free Injectors

  • Auto-Injectors

Usage:

  • Disposable Injectors

  • Reusable Injectors

Distribution Channels:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • E-commerce

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-393

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare

Drug Delivery Technology Market Size is expected to be valued at US$ 39,330 Million in 2022

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share  is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, with sales growing at above 5% CAGR through 2031

Drug Device Combination Products Market Demand is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

The post Injectable Drug Delivery Market Forecast 2028 | Size, Share, Growth & Forecast |Future Market Insights appeared first on Future Market Insights.


