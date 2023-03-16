U.S. markets closed

Injection Molding Global Market Report 2023: Soaring Demand for Plastic Resins Bolsters Sector

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study entails analysis of technologies, applications and thermoplastic materials for injection molding. The publisher analyzed the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products. These products cater to various end-use industries. Machines and equipment are discussed. Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on overall market growth is assessed.

Amid the recovery of major world economies, in the post-COVID phase, during early 2021, molders are gradually moving towards the attainment of pre-COVID performance standards. However, demand for plastic resins is soaring, with massive demand in the global market. In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.

Rapid globalization, growing consumerism and rapid technological advancement have brought a plethora of opportunities for the market players, globally. The industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive (R&D) activities to develop innovative and efficient materials. Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.

Thermoplastic polymers are also used in the injection molding process to create thin parts needed for commercial applications, including piping and roofing products used within the building and construction industry, stents and prosthetics for medical device use and exterior/interior trim and electronic assemblies for automotive utilities. The most important determinants of demand for thermoplastic polymers: population growth, urbanization, a change in household structures, a growing middle class and more private consumption, in emerging countries, in particular. The above factors are seen as a move toward replacing glass and metal components with thermoplastic polymers. Polymers have become more rigid and durable, replacing glass and metal in food packaging, metal in automotive and are even being used in housing. Higher growth rates are forecasted as these trends are expected to continue.

Market drivers in each end-use industry are identified. Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail. Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID-19 impact, and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market and technologies for injection molding

  • Analyses of global market trends with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by type, end use, and application

  • Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

  • Coverage of history, definition, techniques, and processes of plastics injection molding and comparison between injection molding versus other plastics molding processes

  • Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, in the global injection molding market

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dow, ExxonMobil Corp., Ineos Group, Magna International Inc., and Sabic

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Plastic Injection Molding Machinery and Systems
5.1 Injection Molding Machinery
5.1.1 Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines
5.1.2 Electric Injection Molding Machines
5.1.3 Hybrid Injection Molding Machines
5.2 Type of Injection Machine, by Arrangement
5.2.1 Horizontal Injection Molding Machines
5.2.2 Vertical Injection Molding Machines
5.2.3 Hybrid Injection Molding Machines
5.2.4 Two-Color Injection Molding Machines
5.2.5 Multi-Material Injection Molding Machines
5.2.6 Rotary Injection Molding Machines
5.2.7 Low-Foam Injection Molding Machines
5.2.8 Sandwich Injection Machines
5.2.9 Gas-Assist Injection Molding Machines
5.2.10 Water Injection Technology/Water-Assisted Injection Molding Machines
5.2.11 Micro-Injection Molding Machines

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Thermoplastic Polymer Type
6.1 Polypropylene Plastics
6.2 Abs
6.3 Polystyrene
6.4 Hdpe
6.5 Polycarbonate
6.6 Polyamide (Nylon)
6.7 Polyurethane
6.8 Other Plastics

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
7.1 Packaging and Product Housing
7.1.1 Power Tool Housing
7.1.2 Bottle Lids/Closures
7.1.3 Plastic Bins and Crates
7.1.4 Reusable Containers
7.2 Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Electrical and Electronics
7.4.1 Telecommunication
7.4.2 Electrical Switches
7.4.3 White Goods Housing and Packaging
7.5 Industrial and Business Machines
7.6 Agriculture
7.7 Infrastructure
7.8 Other End Uses

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix A: Acronyms and Abbreviations

Chapter 12 Appendix B: Associated Organizations

Chapter 13 Appendix C: Bibliography

Companies Mentioned

  • Absolute Haitian Corp.

  • Advantech Plastics LLC

  • Aptargroup Inc.

  • Basf Se

  • Bay Plastics Machinery Corp.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • C&J Industries

  • Davis-Standard LLC

  • Denroy Plastics Ltd.

  • Dow Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Dri-Air Industries Inc.

  • Dsm

  • Dupont

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Engel Austria GmbH

  • Exxonmobil Corp.

  • Gammaflux Controls Inc.

  • Graham Engineering Corp.

  • Hti Plastics Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

  • Icomold

  • Industrial Heater Corp.

  • Ineos Group Ltd.

  • Jabil Circuit Inc.

  • Kautex Machines Inc.

  • Lacks Enterprises Inc.

  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Maguire Products Inc.

  • Maruka Usa Inc.

  • Master Molded Products Corp.

  • Midstate Mold & Engineering

  • Milacron LLC

  • Msi Mold Builders

  • Negri Bossi North America

  • New Berlin Plastics Inc.

  • Newell Rubbermaid

  • Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Nordson Polymer Processing Systems

  • Novatec Inc.

  • Parkinson Technologies Inc.

  • Rodon Group

  • Rutland Plastics Ltd.

  • Sabic

  • Stack Plastics Inc.

  • Sumitomo (Shi) Demag

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Ube Machinery Corp. Ltd.

  • Universal Dynamics Inc.

  • Wittmann Battenfeld Inc.

  • Yudo Co. Ltd.

  • Yushin America Inc.

  • Zeiger Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6iyrk9

