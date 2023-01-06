U.S. markets closed

Injection Molding Machine Market to Reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Injection molding machine market size is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14623149

Browse in-depth TOC on “Injection Molding Machine Market”

275 - Market Data Tables

56 - Figures

290 - Pages

List of Key Players in Injection Molding Machine Market:

  1. Haitian International Holdings Limited (China)

  2. Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan)

  3. The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan)

  4. Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (China)

  5. Hillenbrand, Inc. (U.S.)

  6. Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  7. Engel Austria GmbH (Austria)

  8. Arburg GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

  9. Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada)

  10. KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Japan)

  11. Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  12. Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Injection Molding Machine Market:

  1. Drivers: High demand from the packaging industry

  2. Restraints: High initial and maintenance costs of machines

  3. Opportunity: Demand from the healthcare industry

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. 201-500 tons force was largest clamping force segment for global injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2021

  2. Based on product type, plastic is projected to be the fastest growing segment for injection molding machine market between 2022 and 2027

  3. Healthcare is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in injection molding machine market between 2022 and 2027.

  4. Asia Pacific projected to be fastest growing region for the injection molding machine market during the forecast period

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14623149

“201-500 tons force was largest clamping force segment for global injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2021”

Based on clamping force, 201–500 ton-force segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2021 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for medium sized molded parts from end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods is driving the high demand for the segment during the forecast period.

“Based on product type, plastic is projected to be the fastest growing segment for injection molding machine market between 2022 and 2027”

The injection molding machine market for plastic products accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for plastic products from automotive, consumer goods, and packaging end-use industries, where injection molding machines are used to make a wide range of plastic products such as automotive parts, chairs, toys, syringes, bottles, and construction kits

“Healthcare is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in injection molding machine market between 2022 and 2027.”

Since injection molding machines offer high precision and accuracy for complex injection molded parts, these machies are preferred for manufacturing medical products. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe, the demand for medical equipments witnessed an explosive surge, driving the market for injection molding machines in healthcare industry. In addition, the technological advancements in the medical industry towards micro parts is further fuelig the demad for high precision molded parts.

“Asia Pacific projected to be fastest growing region for the injection molding machine market during the forecast period “

Asia Pacific region is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the injection molding machine market. Growing economies like China, India, Thailand and Vietnam are offering favourable investment opportunities in major end-use industries like automotive, healthcare, electronics and consumer goods. Rise in population in the region is driving the domestic demand for all these sectors, fueling the injection molding machine market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=14623149

Browse Adjacent Markets Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Immersion Cooling Market

  2. Battery Electrolyte Market

  3. Industrial Crystallizers Market

  4. Industrial Evaporators Market

  5. Panel Filters Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


