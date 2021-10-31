U.S. markets closed

Injection Molding Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.89% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, and Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The injection molding market is estimated to grow by USD 8.94 billion from 2021 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.89%.

Attractive Opportunities in Injection Molding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Injection Molding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Injection Molding Market - Download a free sample report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness about energy saving, the rising adoption of high-efficient injection molding machines in the packaging industry, and the growing demand from the healthcare industry. However, the volatility of raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the injection molding market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into segments plastics, rubber, and others. The injection molding market share growth by the plastics segment will be significant.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -
Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market -The robotic injection molding machine market size has the potential to grow by USD 293.53 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market -The artificial intelligence robots market share should rise by USD 13.32 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 27.49%.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market -The artificial intelligence robots market share should rise by USD 13.32 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 27.49%. Download a free sample report now!

Injection Molding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.38

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injection-molding-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-89-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-arburg-gmbh--co-kg-and-chen-hsong-holdings-ltd--17000-technavio-reports-301410879.html

SOURCE Technavio

