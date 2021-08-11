U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

INK Entertainment to Expand its US Footprint with Five New Openings Across South Florida Over the Next Eight Months

·4 min read

The Team Behind Byblos to Open New Restaurants in Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, and the Miami Design District

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INK Entertainment, a leading North American lifestyle & entertainment company known for its collection of award-winning restaurants and hospitality endeavors, announced today its plans for significant growth in the South Florida market as part of its expansion plan. Joining their existing and widely lauded restaurant, Byblos Miami, INK will introduce five of its concepts across South Florida over the next eight months.

Helmed by visionary entrepreneurs Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, INK holds rank as one of the most well-renowned and avant-garde entertainment companies, controlling hospitality properties and venues across North America. INK's propelled plan for expansion will begin with a significant injection into the Miami market, joining the thriving hospitality industry that continues to forge the magic city. With a celebrated list of properties across the US and Canada, including restaurants, nightclubs, day clubs, art galleries, hotels, residences and resorts, INK is the mastermind behind Akira Back, Sofia, KŌST, Amal, Byblos, Rebel, Cabana Poolbar, Taglialatella Galleries and Bisha Hotels, Resorts and Residences among many others.

"At INK, we have always prided ourselves in taking the pulse of a city and knowing how best to grow with it," said Charles Khabouth, Founder and CEO of INK Entertainment. "Now is the right time to grow our existing presence in Miami, and we couldn't be more humbled and excited to be part of the Magic City's burgeoning reputation as a culinary destination."

As part of INK's South Florida expansion, three of the openings will be unveiled at 640 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. The restaurants will offer locals & visitors alike an elevated Ocean Drive experience, repositioning the iconic entertainment district thoroughfare as an art and culture destination. Doing its part to extend the popular South of Fifth district northward, INK is invested in aiding in the city's growth, as community support sits as a cornerstone of the company's DNA.

Slated to open in August 2021, meet Dalia is a Mediterranean restaurant focusing on fresh ingredients, offering a modern interpretation of classic dishes as designed by INK executive chef Patrick Ochs. Meet Mia, a neighborhood spot for lunch, dinner, or a late-night amaro, will open in September 2021 and offer guests a menu featuring the flavors of coastal & northern Italy. In late 2021, a raw bar will be the third concept by INK to open within the walls of this important Art Deco building that has played an integral role in the renaissance of Ocean Drive since 1937.

Along with the three new Miami Beach openings and a straight shot down south to Miami's lush, upscale neighborhood of Coconut Grove, INK will open Amal, at 3480 Main Highway. One of their crown jewels and a modern homage to Charles Khabouth's homeland of Beirut, Amal is a modern Lebanese restaurant & rooftop aimed at authentically embodying the Lebanese spirit that pursues happiness through togetherness.

Finally, INK will bring another implementation of their magic to the Miami Design District with a to-be-announced restaurant in the budding neighborhood where hospitality and luxury retail reign supreme.

Plans to culminate developments within eight months are underway; as are further, targeted growth models for the brand's hotel & resort division, starting with its flagship brand, Bisha Hotels and Resorts.

For more information, please visit: meetdaliamiami.com, meetmiamiami.com, and AmalRestaurants.com.

ABOUT INK ENTERTAINMENT

INK Entertainment is one of North America's leading lifestyle and entertainment companies. Operating since 1982, INK Entertainment has demonstrated an enviable ability to read the pulse of ever-changing cultural times and tastes, responding with a host of successful enterprises.

Headquartered in Toronto and Miami and helmed by visionary entrepreneur Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, INK Entertainment's innovative approach, fusing dining, lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality and design is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands including critically acclaimed global restaurants, Akira Back, AMAL, BYBLOS, Weslodge, FIGO, KOST, La Société, PATRIA, French Made, and STORYS Building; private member club Clio, Canada's largest Dance Music Festival VELD Music Festival; a number of trendy clubs, including REBEL, Toybox, Cabana Pool Bar and Dragonfly Nightclub; and Taglialatella Galleries (Toronto, New York, Palm Beach & Paris).

Furthermore, INK Entertainment has launched Ink Hotels and Resorts with its flagship brand Bisha Hotels, Resorts and Residences, the newest private label brand to originate from Toronto since The Four Seasons in the 1960s. For more information, visit www.inkentertainment.com or connect with INK Entertainment on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact: Marni Blickman, marni@alchemy-agency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ink-entertainment-to-expand-its-us-footprint-with-five-new-openings-across-south-florida-over-the-next-eight-months-301352309.html

SOURCE INK Entertainment

