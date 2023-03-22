U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,995.39
    -7.48 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,469.80
    -90.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.50
    -5.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.59
    -13.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    +0.81 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.40
    +11.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5680
    -0.0380 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6200
    +0.1600 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,706.89
    +314.01 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.46
    +7.51 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

INKIND HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT MINORITY-OWNED AND UNDERREPRESENTED RESTAURANT OPERATORS

PR Newswire
·5 min read

At its inaugural Equity Eats Summit, the innovative restaurant fintech startup launched a fund to provide purposeful capital to grow and empower restaurants owned and operated by members of some of the industry's most disenfranchised communities

Full Link to Press Images

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- inKind—the innovative restaurant fintech startup with more than 700 restaurants in its expanding national network—held its inaugural Equity Eats Summit last week at its headquarters in Austin, TX, during which they announced their $250 million commitment to fund underrepresented independent restaurant operators by 2025.

inKind Equity Eats Summit Last Day Group Shot
inKind Equity Eats Summit Last Day Group Shot

This commitment will help to ensure that under-resourced restaurants, which traditionally face significant hurdles to obtain the funding necessary to start or expand their businesses, receive access to much-needed capital. This fund will help level the playing field in an industry in which adequate resources are essential in order to be competitive.

"We created this funding platform to advance systemic change," said inKind CEO Johann Moonesinghe. "While inKind has a proven track record of supporting underserved restaurant operators, there is more we can do to create pathways to financial sustainability, especially around property ownership."

In addition to providing vital funding, inKind is also establishing a complementary programmatic component: the Restaurant Operators Alliance. Instead of a funding-only model, inKind recognizes the need to galvanize capital with resources like training, marketing support, and mentorship. Moonesinghe continues, "We are committed to mobilizing resources and welcoming partners in our mission. The Alliance will establish a support structure including access to technological resources, group food purchasing, and a repository of shared business learnings—all key elements that boost the probability of sustained success for these restaurants."

The Equity Eats Summit, which served as the launch pad for this major announcement, was hosted by inKind CEO Johann Moonesinghe, inKind CMO Joann Jen, and inKind CRO Matt Saeta. Among those in attendance were:

  • Industry Titans such as Rob Wilder, Co-Founder of José Andrés Group and World Central Kitchen; Jason Himber, CEO of Mina Group, Laura Rose and Michael Casey, Managing Partners of Storey Hospitality Group; Jack Laschever, Chief Growth Officer, City Winery; Elaine Chon-Baker, Founder & Managing Director at Mokja Ventures and a member of James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Program Advisory Board; Stephen Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer, Wonder; Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer of SpotOn, and more.

  • Restaurateurs, Operators, and Chefs such as James Beard Leadership Award winners: Chef Irene Li and Chef Mavis-Jay Sanders; Television Chefs such as Maya-Camille Broussard (Bake Squad), Lana Lagomarsini (Pressure Cooker), Chef Fariyal Abdullahi (Chopped), and Chef D. Brandon Walker (Chopped); James Beard Award nominees such as Chef Cleophus Hethington, Chef Eric See, Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, Chef Jonathan Rhodes, and Chef Shenarri Freeman; Franchise Operators such as Sam Shoja, and Founder of Michelin Star restaurant Camphor, Cyrus Batchan.

  • Hospitality Industry Changemakers including Dina Samson, Co-founder of Regarding Her; Nina Oduro, Co-Founder of Dine Diaspora; Filmmaker Joanna James and Founder of MAPP.

  • Policy Makers such as the Texas Restaurant Association, Gastro-advocates such as Téa Ivanovic, Chief Operating Officer of Immigrant Food and Lani Halliday, Owner, Brutus Bakeshop; and Food Journalist Andy Wang.

Panel discussions focused on some of the most pressing issues affecting restaurant operators today, such as severe labor shortages, increased operating costs, surging food prices, evolving customer behaviors driven by COVID and inflation, and critical change opportunities for the hospitality industry as a whole.

"Real progress requires diversity of thought and healthy discourse. By creating this forum and bringing different industry voices together, we were able to instigate breakthrough conversations about equity across the food value chain and gather valuable insights needed to address systemic issues and deploy capital responsibly," said event organizer and inKind CMO Joann Jen.

Executive Chef of Hav & Mar Restaurant, Fariyal Abdullahi, echoed, "When we talk about equity in the restaurant industry, it is important to think about how that translates to the mission and heart of our businesses. For me, that is embodied in our commitment at Hav & Mar to operate with a close-to-zero-waste kitchen and working with and supporting black and brown purveyors that are part of our community." The depth of content covered across the summit will serve as a foundation for inKind's purpose-driven capital allocation and inspiration for industry-wide change. Abdullahi continued, "Not only supporting, but providing funding to restaurants and operators that are elevating and giving back to their communities is vital to the success of ecosystems that actively work to champion sustainability, and racial/gender equity."

To apply to inKind's ESG fund, restaurants and chefs may visit the following link: https://www.inkind.com/inkind-esg-commitment
New inKind users in select cities, including New York City, Washington D.C., Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle, can enjoy a special $50 offer on the inKind app while exploring 700 restaurant options. For updates and exciting announcements, be the first to know by following inKind via Instagram.

About inKind
Austin-based startup inKind is upending the restaurant financing model and creating a new wave of successful restaurant groups across the country. Founded and developed by restaurateurs, inKind launched an innovative approach to raise capital for restaurant owners, by providing financing in exchange for food and beverage credits that are sold directly to customers for use at participating restaurants across the inKind network. inKind already serves more than 250,000 users at more than 700 restaurants across the United States, and has distributed more than $90 million in capital, including to some of the most successful restaurant groups in the world such as 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, MINA Group, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and José Andrés Group, as well as independent restaurants such as The Ravenous Pig and Kann.

inKind PR Contact: inKind@wagstaffmktg.com

inKind logo
inKind logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inkind-hospitality-announces-250-million-commitment-to-support-minority-owned-and-underrepresented-restaurant-operators-301778848.html

SOURCE inKind Hospitality

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars?

    Achieving retirement before 50 may seem unreachable, but it's entirely doable if you can save $1 million over your career. The keys to making this happen within a little more than two decades are a rigorous budget and a comprehensive … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Joe Biden’s Push to Counter China Steers EV Investments to Canada

    Multinational companies are pumping billions of dollars into Canada’s electric-vehicle manufacturing sector, lured by government incentives, access to raw materials and cheap renewable energy.

  • How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase asks Supreme Court to keep customer disputes out of court

    If the plaintiffs prevail, Coinbase and other companies requiring their customers to agree to arbitrate disputes could see more costly, time-consuming, and public litigation.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Big Tech companies could see even more layoffs ahead: Analyst

    The tech industry could face more layoffs, especially if the economy takes a dive.

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • Former Citgo executive files $100 million lawsuit over Venezuela jailing

    A former Citgo Petroleum Corp executive jailed in Venezuela for nearly five years is seeking $100 million in damages against his former employer alleging it helped set him up to be arrested and failed to defend him from spurious charges. Tomeu Vadell and family filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Texas state court claiming Citgo sent him to Caracas when it knew "there was an extremely high risk" of harm. Five of the original seven executives seized in 2017 were freed last October in a deal involving the release of U.S. jailed relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.