Inkling Illuminate 2021 to Showcase Strategies for Modern Digital Learning, Content Creation and Personalization

·3 min read

<p><b><i>Keynotes from Aragon Research, Bersin Academy, Brandon Hall Group, Ventana Research and More Featured During Three-Day Virtual Event</i></b></p>

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today debuted the agenda for its annual Inkling Illuminate user conference, taking place virtually September 21-23. With a mix of inspirational keynote speakers, educational panel discussions and customer case studies, Inkling Illuminate will provide attendees with in-depth insights into the modern learning environment – from content strategies, digital business continuity and proving ROI, to the importance of increased personalization and extended enterprise training for third-party channels.

Inkling Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inkling Systems, Inc.)
Inkling Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inkling Systems, Inc.)

"The past 18 months have brought about dramatic changes to all corners of our lives, and have forever changed the way people work, learn and conduct business," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Illuminate 2021 will feature an exceptional agenda designed to help attendees navigate the lessons of the pandemic and tackle ever-evolving challenges to their businesses. As many organizations are preparing for a 'new normal' playing out against the backdrop of digital transformation and a rapidly changing workforce, Illuminate will provide insights on how to drive changes in operational training and knowledge management to build a culture of learning, adapt rapidly to unpredictable market forces, and unlock the new skills businesses need to ensure long-term success.

Inkling Illuminate will be accessible from anywhere, on any device, and provide attendees with online access to keynotes from recognized industry leaders, including:

  • Josh Bersin, founder and dean, Josh Bersin Academy

  • Jeff Carr, CEO, Inkling

  • Rachel Cooke, COO and principal HCM analyst, Brandon Hall Group

  • Kimberly Fulcher, trainer and performance coach

  • Jim Lundy, founder, CEO and lead analyst, Aragon Research

  • Chris Nikic, first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon

  • Michael Rochelle, CSO and principal HCM analyst, Brandon Hall Group

  • Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer, Ventana Research

  • Ben Willis, vice president, Products & Alliances, Inkling

In addition to the keynotes, Inkling Illuminate 2021 will feature a variety of thought-provoking sessions, including a customer insights panel, VIP Q&A roundtable, customer case studies and demonstrations of Inkling solutions. Among the speakers are leaders in training and learning from major brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, CHRISTUS Health, Jack in the Box, H&R Block, Hikvision and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as subject matter experts from Inkling.

Complimentary registration is available to all Inkling customers, guests and partners.

Sponsors of Inkling Illuminate include Platinum Sponsor True Group and Gold Sponsors CSG and Educe Group.

For more information, visit the Inkling Illuminate website. Registration will open on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

About Inkling
Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inkling-illuminate-2021-to-showcase-strategies-for-modern-digital-learning-content-creation-and-personalization-301367294.html

SOURCE Inkling

