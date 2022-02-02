U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

INKY Completes Email Security Offering with Launch of Outbound Mail Protection

·2 min read

Enhanced Mobile UX and Diverse Policy Enforcement Creates Flexible User Experience

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation, the leading cloud-based communication security platform, announced today the launch of Outbound Mail Protection, adding to INKY Phish Fence, the company's existing inbound email security solution.

(PRNewsfoto/INKY)

INKY Outbound Mail Protection manages a multistep approval workflow providing enforcement within the email system itself

INKY Outbound Mail Protection reinvents the interaction between email users and the policy enforcement system with a mobile-first design that requires no specific email client plug-in. The magic comes from the integration with the INKY Email Assistant (originally known as the INKY Banner) that made their legacy solution so simple and effective. INKY Outbound Mail Protection provides a vastly improved mobile experience as well as more choices about how a given policy violation should be handled, all in an endpoint- and client-agnostic way.

"Traditional DLP systems scan outbound emails looking for content that violates established policies. With major user interface limitations, these systems send flagged messages to quarantine, often without notification to the sender or their manager. INKY Outbound Mail Protection manages a multi-step approval workflow, providing enforcement within the email system itself. We recognized the market need to offer a complete email security solution that addresses both inbound and outbound message exchanges," said Dave Baggett, CEO, and Co-Founder of INKY. "With the launch of Outbound Mail Protection, INKY customers can now provide their end-users with improved accuracy in detecting and managing policy violations ."

INKY helps companies secure email using a cloud-based security platform that proactively and instantly scans inbound, internal, and outbound emails to mitigate phishing and malware. The platform intelligently eliminates security threats by blocking malicious emails while assisting employees in real-time to handle suspicious emails.

The solution's patented technology sanitizes and rewrites all emails, detects and blocks brand forgery attempts using computer vision and machine learning models, and mitigates sender impersonation attacks using social profiling and stylometry algorithms. INKY helps employees make safer email decisions with its INKY Email Assistant. The INKY platform was designed for mobile-first IT organizations and works seamlessly on any device, operating system, and mail client.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

lisa.ackerson@inky.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inky-completes-email-security-offering-with-launch-of-outbound-mail-protection-301473206.html

SOURCE INKY

