Inland Detox Is Now In-Network with Anthem Health Insurance

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Detox, Southern California's leading provider of drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, is excited to announce it is now providing in-network services with Anthem Health Insurance.

This development will allow patients to pay less in out-of-pocket expenses for substance detox and residential addiction treatment.

Inland Detox is one of the foremost rehabilitation centers in Riverside County and the Inland Empire region. Offering substance abuse detoxification services and a variety of therapeutic interventions that get right to the heart of addiction, Inland Detox has a stellar reputation for long-term results.

The organization's inclusion in Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield's network of addiction specialists represents another step forward in getting clients the help they need on the road to rehabilitation.

"Our goal is to help as many people as possible no matter what situation they're in," said Kyle Hartfield, founder and CEO of Inland Detox. "Being in-network with Anthem Health Insurance allows us to do just that."

Inland Detox distinguishes itself from other centers through its resource-driven approach to rehabilitation. Depending on the issue feeding the addiction, Inland Detox relies on a vast network of partners to ensure that underlying mental or physical health issues do not go unaddressed in the rehab process.

The organization has a strong foundation for recovery from substance abuse. Inland Detox is experienced in working with those struggling with substance abuse such as alcohol or drug addiction. We work with individuals to not only understand the nature of their specific addiction but also, learn how to overcome obstacles associated with it.

The inclusion of addiction treatment in Anthem's in-network offerings means that more people struggling with substance use disorders will have access to the vital services they need to overcome their struggles with addiction.

Inland Detox is well-versed with the insurance process and works with providers to obtain coverage when possible for those that need it. The addition of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to the organization's portfolio of in-network providers, however, makes it that make much more seamless for clients.

In many instances, residential treatment is the most effective way to manage addiction and a safe detoxification process. In-network providers like Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are a pertinent part of the process of helping those that need it to access this form of addiction treatment.

Click here to learn more about accessing in-network rehab services through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield at Inland Detox.

