Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2022

·3 min read
Major companies in the inland water transport market include Nippon Yusen, Deutsche Post AG, Seacor Holdings Inc, American Commercial Lines LLC, Ingram Industries, AP Moller - Maersk A/S, Jeffboat, and European Cruise Service.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250360/?utm_source=GNW
The global inland water transport market is expected to grow from $17.40 billion in 2021 to $18.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market is expected to grow to $21.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

The inland water transport market consists of sales of inland water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide inland water transportation of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, or intracoastal waterways.Inland waterways are stretches of water, not part of the sea, over which crafts of a carrying capacity not less than 50 tonnes can navigate when normally loaded.

The inland water transport market is segmented into inland water freight transportation and inland water passenger transportation.

The main types in the inland water transport market are inland water freight transport and inland water passenger transport.Inland Water Freight Transport refers to the stretches of water that are not part of the sea but are suitable for navigation for vessels.

Freight movement using inland waterways is not only cost-effective but also fuel-efficient.

Western Europe was the largest region in the inland water transport market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the inland water transport market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Companies are recently encouraging lean and green inland transportation.For improved efficiency, companies are focusing on natural gas in shipping, improved vessel designs, efficient loading and unloading of cargo, and many more.

The companies are also retrofitting old equipment in ships with emission reduction devices, hull cleaning and coating, and high high-performance propellers and nozzles.Certain advanced propulsion systems such as fuel cell hybrid drive technologies will be soon there in the market.

With these efforts, the inland transport market is seeing a steady growth in the upcoming years.

The countries covered in the inland water transport market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
