U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,313.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.50
    -40.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.90
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.15
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.34 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5110
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,231.48
    +386.58 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.98
    +51.92 (+11.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.19
    -15.88 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

All-New Inline Six Turbo to be Available in 2024 Mazda CX-90

·2 min read

Most powerful gasoline engine developed by Mazda

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, Mazda North American Operations will reveal the first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 will be offered with a highly anticipated all-new powerful and responsive 3.3L Inline Six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine.

2024 Mazda CX-90
2024 Mazda CX-90

The available 3.3-liter inline six turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides CX-90 an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

This inline six turbo is developed specifically for the large platform, Mazda's all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience. Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), first introduced on the MX-5 Miata, is standard on all CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda's signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

Learn more at: https://www.MazdaUSA.com/vehicles/future/CX-90

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-inline-six-turbo-to-be-available-in-2024-mazda-cx-90-301721588.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Recommended Stories

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wr

  • Car inventory is growing, sales are down—dealers may soon need to offer discounts

    Car dealers are finally starting to build up a supply of unsold cars. That could lead to the discounts and rebates we were all once used to.

  • Electric car ambitions will be stifled by fines for missing targets, Jaguar warns

    Jaguar Land Rover has warned that its electric vehicle (EV) push could be under threat if it is slapped with fines for failing to meet tough new government targets.

  • HSBC’s £1 Billion Buyout Fund With China Falters as Strains Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Right before the pandemic struck, a slated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) buyout fund backed by HSBC Holdings Plc and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation was hailed as an example of growing business ties between Beijing and London. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get Ugly

  • Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Plan Trading Platform for Distressed Crypto Debt

    The founders of Three Arrows Capital are seeking to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, would be able to buy and sell claims.

  • Roth IRA Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

    You don’t have to take required minimum distributions from your Roth IRA during your lifetime, but your heirs eventually may have to.

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Se

  • Former FTX US head had months of disputes with Bankman-Fried: ‘I realized he wasn’t who I remembered.’

    Brett Harrison, former head of FTX US, said he wasn’t aware of and didn't participate in the “criminal scheme” involving the company.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule could backfire in costly way

    The age that retirees must start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from IRAs, 401(k)s, and 403(b) plans, is 73 this year.

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Home Sales and Inflation Abroad in Focus

    China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, along with December data on industrial production and fixed-asset investment, a measure of infrastructure and equipment investing. The country’s consumer-price index rose 10.7% in November from a year earlier, down from the 11.1% rise in October as gasoline prices dropped. The U.S. Labor Department releases its December producer-price index, which measures prices that suppliers charge businesses and other customers.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin

  • Wells Fargo downgraded by Jefferies on ‘subdued’ view on net interest income and costs

    MARKET PULSE Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stock fell 1.3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and reduced his price target to $46 from $49, after the bank provided its fourth-quarter results.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How It Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • ECB’s Rehn Says Acting Swiftly Now Can Avoid ‘Volcker Shock’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn said frontloading interest-rate increases to stem inflation may mean officials don’t have to take even more drastic action down the line.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is A

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Qatar’s $450 Billion Wealth Fund Eyes Soccer, Tech in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund said it will use the current economic turmoil as an opportunity to rebalance its portfolio and is co