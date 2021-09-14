U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.68
    -30.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,542.67
    -326.96 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,028.73
    -76.85 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.26
    -21.53 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.3650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,409.45
    +1,711.09 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.81
    +22.08 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

INLOCH Announces New Product Release to Help Employers Comply With New Vaccine Mandate

INLOCH
·2 min read

keep by INLOCH

keep by INLOCH
keep by INLOCH
keep by INLOCH

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLOCH, a workforce compliance company, announced today the official launch of keep by INLOCH, a turn-key workforce compliance tech solution that will assist private businesses with 100+ employees to comply with the COVID-19 Action Plan outlined by President Biden last week.

The mandate, to be implemented by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) using the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), will take effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. Impacting over 80 million Americans and more than half of the workforce in the United States, the new federal mandate poses significant challenges for organizations. Specifically, how they can effectively collect employee vaccination records, store information while maintaining privacy, and monitor and report information in the event of an OSHA audit.

"This mandate specifically targets the backbone of the U.S. economy, and we want to ensure organizations know that we have a solution that can help," said Marissa Campbell, Founder of INLOCH. "Companies with less than 500 employees hire 2/3 of the workforce in the United States. There isn't a corner of the country that this does not touch," she said. "We've developed a product to assist companies in navigating this process efficiently, allowing time to focus on their core business."

The keep by INLOCH software automates the data capture making it easy for Human Resource departments to safely and securely collect, store, and audit workers' sensitive vaccination or testing information. A single violation of the mandate could cost employers up to $14,000 per violation—a fee that would be catastrophic to many small businesses in the United States.

In addition to assisting businesses to comply with the federal mandate and keep their businesses open, keep by INLOCH's technology, and processes allow companies of all sizes to effectively, efficiently, and ethically manage their confidential data with a simple click.

"Beard Swim Co.'s mission is to help kids build confidence and stay safe in the water," said Amanda Beard, seven-time Olympic medalist and Co-Founder of Beard Swim Co. "We partnered with INLOCH early in the pandemic to ensure our students' safety and keep families confident that we continued our mission. INLOCH provided the process support and tech tools to collect, manage and audit required information for students, families, and staff, allowing us to keep the doors open without additional burden on our team. Thank you, INLOCH."

###

Media Contact

Marissa Campbell

407.493.8411 | mcampbell@inloch.com

Related Images






Image 1: keep by INLOCH


Product Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Amazon Aims To Hire 125,000 More Workers, Offering Them Average Hourly Pay Starting At $18

    The world's largest online retailer, Amazon plans to hire another 125,000 workers and pay them a starting salary of $18 per hour. The move comes as U.S. companies are trying to hire workers in a tough labor market.

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt.

    An extensive array of research reports, online employee debates and drafts of presentations to senior management, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, offer an unparalleled look inside the social-media giant’s failings—and its unwillingness or inability to address them.

  • Hurricane Ida, chip shortage hurting car dealers

    Jim Appleton, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about the severe shortage of cars on dealer lots.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier advance, tracking U.S. dollar movements, as investors assess Storm Nicholas’ impact on energy assets.Futures in New York held above $70 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.1% on Tuesday. The dollar pared losses after earlier slipping with U.S. consumer prices rising less than forecast. A stronger dollar tends to make commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Meanwhile, the largest gasoline pipeline in North America halted most shipments of fuel fro

  • Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday. "We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.