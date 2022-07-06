U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.25
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,855.00
    -81.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,786.00
    -22.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.77
    +0.27 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2250
    -0.6170 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,995.71
    -371.11 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.97
    -7.05 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,151.22
    -272.25 (-1.03%)
     

Inmagene and HUTCHMED Announce First Participants in Global Phase I Trial of IMG-007

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HCM

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI and HONG KONG and SYDNEY, Australia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") and HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) announce today that the first participant, based in Australia, was dosed in a global Phase I trial of IMG-007, an investigational OX40 antagonistic monoclonal antibody.

The Phase I study is a multi-stage, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study in healthy volunteers, and a dose-escalation and parallel design, multiple-dose study in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The study will be used to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of IMG-007 in patients with atopic dermatitis. Additional details will be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT05353972.

“Dosing the first participant is an important milestone for the IMG-007 program,” said Dr Jonathan Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inmagene. “We hope the data will help us demonstrate that IMG-007 is one of the strongest OX40 antagonist drug candidates worldwide.”

Dr Jean-Louis Saillot, Chief Development Officer of Inmagene, said, "IMG-007 blocks the OX40 activity and has demonstrated high potency in preclinical studies, indicating a best-in-class potential. We welcome the start of the IMG-007 clinical program with the hope of developing an innovative, safe and effective treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis and other immunological diseases."

Dr Weiguo Su, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of HUTCHMED, said: “This is an exciting step towards taking our novel drug candidates into immunological diseases, where Inmagene has significant expertise, as we work to maximize the impact of our drug discovery engine.”

About IMG-007

IMG-007 is a novel antagonistic monoclonal antibody targeting the OX40 receptor. It was originally discovered by HUTCHMED, with Inmagene assuming development responsibility at the candidate stage. Inmagene has an exclusive option to in-license IMG-007’s global rights.

About OX-40 and Atopic Dermatitis

OX40 is a costimulatory receptor member of the tumor necrosis factor receptor (TNFR) superfamily expressed predominantly on activated T cells. The ligation of OX40 by its ligand OX40L leads to enhanced T cell survival, proliferation, and effector functions. Preclinical research results show that IMG-007 can bind to human OX40 receptor with high affinity, thereby inhibit the binding of OX40 to OX40L, reducing OX40L-dependent downstream signaling and cytokine release by OX40+ T cells. By selectively shutting down OX40+ T cell function, IMG-007 may provide a treatment option for pathological OX40+ T cell-mediated immune diseases, such as atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that is estimated to affect 8-19% of children and 2-5% of adults in US, Europe, and East Asia.1,2,3

About Inmagene

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases. The company is building a robust pipeline of nearly twenty drug development programs.

Inmagene’s most advanced drug candidate is IMG-020 (izokibep), which has successfully met the endpoints in global phase II studies for both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (“PsA”). It has received the IND approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for phase III studies in plaque psoriasis. Inmagene is working with its partners to conduct global phase II studies for multiple autoimmune diseases, including PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and uveitis. In addition, IMG-004 and IMG-007, both of which with global rights, are in global phase I studies.

Believing in "Borderless Innovation", the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to develop novel therapeutics for global patients. Based on its proprietary QuadraTek™ drug discovery platform, Inmagene is operating 12 "Smart Innovation" programs to create and develop drug candidates with global rights. Inmagene also in-licenses drug candidates and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including global multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with multiple partners, such as HUTCHMED and Affibody AB, to develop highly innovative drug candidates. For more information, please visit: www.inmagenebio.com

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,900 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since its inception, 13 drug candidates from in-house discovery have entered into clinical studies around the world, with the first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Inmagene’s and/or HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of IMG-007 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis and other immunological diseases, the further clinical development of IMG-007, expectations as to whether clinical studies of IMG-007 would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates and the timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion criteria; changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse events or safety issues; the ability of IMG-007 to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions and to gain commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval; the potential market of IMG-007 for a targeted indication; the sufficiency of funding; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of various risks applicable to HUTCHMED, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Neither Inmagene nor HUTCHMED undertakes to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

________________________________

1 Silverberg JI, Barbarot S, Gadkari A, et al. Atopic dermatitis in the pediatric population: A cross-sectional, international epidemiologic study. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2021;126(4):417-428.e2. doi:10.1016/j.anai.2020.12.020
2 Barbarot S, Auziere S, Gadkari A, et al. Epidemiology of atopic dermatitis in adults: Results from an international survey. Allergy. 2018;73(6):1284-1293. doi:10.1111/all.13401
3 Ständer S. Atopic Dermatitis. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(12):1136-1143. doi:10.1056/NEJMra2023911

INMAGENE CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

 

Xinzhe Fang

fangx@inmagenebio.com

 

 

Media Enquiries

 

Sinara Zhang

zhangy@inmagenebio.com

HUTCHMED CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

 

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President

+1 (973) 567 3786

 

 

Media Enquiries

 

Americas – Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com

Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com

Asia – Zhou Yi,
Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

Nominated Advisor

 

Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500




Recommended Stories

  • Macau Places SJM's Grand Lisboa Casino Under Lockdown

    Macau placed SJM's Holdings Ltd.'s Grand Lisboa under lockdown after finding a Covid-19 cluster on Tuesday. It's the first closure of a gaming venue in the city in more than two years. Shirley Zhao reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Nexo in talks to buy out Vauld

    Nexo said it plans to not only protect Vauld’s existing customer base but also to give them access to an improved range of services. See related article: Celsius repays debts, cuts jobs amid bankruptcy fears Fast facts Nexo said it signed an indicative term sheet with Vauld that grants it a 60-day exclusive exploratory period […]

  • Treasuries’ Biggest Investors Lose Key Reason to Back the Bond Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in Treasuries is likely being skipped by some of their biggest backers -- Japanese investors. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionA combination of the recent bond rebound an

  • Goh: Take More Selective Bets In AxJ, China & UK Stocks

    Standard Chartered Wealth Management Group Senior Cross Asset Strategist Audrey Goh recommends that investors trim back on some equity exposure and take more selective bets in AxJ, China and UK stocks. She speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • How a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal helps this East Bay biotech target diseases of aging

    Roland Buelow long ago understood that a biotech company's biggest value could come from early-stage clinical trials — and Buelow proved it again Monday in lining up a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal with AstraZeneca plc. The deal is the third Buelow and his team have lined up with Big Pharma in two years.

  • Anebulo's ANEB-001 Reduces Cannabis Intoxication In Healthy Participants

    Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANEB) has announced topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANEB-001 to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI). Part A was a 60-subject trial designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a single dose of ANEB-001 in healthy subjects challenged with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive constituent of cannabis. The data demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in key symptoms of ACI, with only 10% of subjects i

  • The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is ‘the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen’

    New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S., and previous heavy hitter “stealth Omicron” is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • CureVac Sues BioNTech Over mRNA and Covid Vaccines. Pfizer Stock Isn’t Spared.

    CureVac says its intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • COVID cases likely above 12,000 today, near peak of new Omicron wave: Ong Ye Kung

    As COVID-19 daily cases are expected to rise to over 12,000, there are indications that the current wave of infections is near or at its peak, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

  • Ayala's Cancer Candidate Shrinks Tumor In Substantially All Patients In Late-Stage Study

    Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLA) announced interim results from Part A of the ongoing RINGSIDE Phase 2/3 trial evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors. MRI scans showed decreases in tumor size in most of the 13 patients who had reached the 16-week point. One patient reached an unconfirmed partial response at week 16. AL102 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no dose-limiting toxicities, and no Grade 4/5 adverse events were observed. Also Read: Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • Now That BA.5 Is Dominant, Stopping It Will Be Difficult

    The latest Omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

  • Miami man arrested in $230 million HIV-drug scheme, then gains release from fed lockup

    Miami businessman Lazaro Hernandez was arrested in mid-June on charges of directing a $230 million scheme to distribute “adulterated and misbranded” HIV prescription drugs through a network of wholesalers and pharmacies to unsuspecting patients nationwide.

  • Super contagious, able to reinfect: California faces big coronavirus risk from BA.4, BA.5

    The combination of initial and recurring infectivity carries enormous implications for how the pandemic will continue to play out.

  • CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over mRNA technology

    BERLIN (Reuters) -CureVac has filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, marking one of the first known cases of a company going to court amid the fierce competition to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The German-based biotech company is seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual property rights, it said on Tuesday. When asked in a media call, Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech partner Pfizer or mRNA vaccine maker Moderna.

  • McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Not Liable for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia, Court Rules

    A federal judge found that the plaintiffs, Cabell County and the city of Huntington, didn’t show that actions by McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health caused the crisis.