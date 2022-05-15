U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,031.25
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    +86.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,437.25
    +54.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.29
    +0.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4500
    +0.2650 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,116.87
    +1,011.24 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.95 (+2.64%)
     

Inmagene Receives FDA IND Clearance for a Third Generation BTK Inhibitor Targeting Immunological Diseases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HCM

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") announces that today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for the drug candidate IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible, third-generation Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, to proceed to the Phase I clinical trial. Inmagene is developing the drug candidate to potentially treat immunological diseases.

The planned Phase 1 study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single and multiple dose escalation study in healthy subjects. The study aims to explore IMG-004's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects.

"This is the third IND clearance Inmagene has obtained since the beginning of 2022," said Dr. Jonathan Wang, Chairman and CEO of Inmagene. "These achievements have demonstrated Inmagene's strong innovative capabilities and high efficiency."

Dr. Jean-Louis Saillot, Inmagene's Chief Development Officer, said, "BTK inhibition is an attractive target for a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, based on demonstrated activity or its current evaluation in clinical trials. IMG-004's improved activity, selectivity, and pharmacokinetic profile in preclinical studies compared to those of other BTK inhibitors point toward a best-in-class potential. We look forward to the initiation of the IMG-004 clinical program with the hope of developing an innovative, safe and effective treatment option for patients with immunological diseases."

About IMG-004

IMG-004 is a non-covalent, reversible small molecule inhibitor targeting Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). Designed specifically for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases that usually require long-term treatment, IMG-004 is potent, highly selective and brain permeable. It was originally discovered by HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13), with Inmagene assuming development responsibility at the candidate stage.

BTK is a non-receptor intracytoplasmic tyrosine kinase in the Tec family of protein tyrosine kinases. It is involved in innate and adaptive immune responses related to certain immune-mediated diseases. Given the central role of BTK in immunity pathways, BTK inhibitors may offer a potential therapeutic approach for the treatment of a wide range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

About Inmagene

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases. The company is building a robust pipeline of nearly twenty drug development programs.

Inmagene's most advanced drug candidate is IMG-020 (izokibep), which has successfully met the protocol endpoints in global phase II studies for both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). It has received the IND approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for phase III studies in plaque psoriasis. Inmagene is working with its partners to conduct global phase II studies for multiple autoimmune diseases, including PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and uveitis. In addition, IMG-004 and IMG-007, both of which with global rights, are entering global phase I studies. IMG-008, an internally discovered drug candidate, is planned to submit global IND this year.

Believing in "Borderless Innovation", the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to develop novel therapeutics for global patients. Based on its proprietary QuadraTek™ drug discovery platform, Inmagene is operating 12 "Smart Innovation" programs to create and develop drug candidates with global rights. Inmagene also in-licenses drug candidates and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including global multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with multiple partners, such as HUTCHMED and Affibody AB, to develop highly innovative drug candidates. For more information, please visit: www.inmagenebio.com

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,700 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch‑med.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Inmagene's and/or HUTCHMED's current expectations regarding future events, including expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of IMG-004 for the treatment of patients with immunological diseases, the further clinical development of IMG-004, expectations as to whether clinical studies of IMG-004 would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding IMG-004's potential to successfully advance in clinical studies and to eventually gain approvals in any jurisdiction, the safety profile of IMG-004, the timing of these events, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of various risks applicable to HUTCHMED, see HUTCHMED's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Neither Inmagene nor HUTCHMED undertakes to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmagene-receives-fda-ind-clearance-for-a-third-generation-btk-inhibitor-targeting-immunological-diseases-301547448.html

SOURCE Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Was This Acquisition a Smart Move for GlaxoSmithKline?

    The British drugmaker recently announced that it agreed to acquire a late-stage biopharmaceutical company.

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • 3 Early Omicron Subvariant COVID-19 Symptoms You Should Know About

    This new subvariant is becoming the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., but experts say its earliest symptoms are being mistaken for common colds.

  • America is running out of baby formula because 3 companies control the market and babies aren’t that profitable

    “There's plenty of blame to go around here,” says one expert.

  • What people consider 'wellness' is changing, MindBody CEO explains

    The fitness industry is recovering from the shock of COVID-19, and gyms are finding that some pandemic-era trends are subsiding while others are sticking around.

  • Shaming Britney Spears For Posting Nude Photos Is Ableist

    Image Source: Getty/Steve Granitz/WireImage Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted three nude photos on Instagram. In each image, she uses her hands to partially cover her chest and heart emojis between her legs, adding captions like "Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick" and "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me."

  • Insurance company denies man’s life-saving surgery for 7th time

    Jonathan Douglas, 49, used to walk seven miles a day as recently as a year and a half ago. Now, he has trouble just getting out to the mailbox of his Henry County home.

  • The #1 Worst Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

    Unless you live next door to a fish market or a good seafood restaurant, you're probably not eating fish consistently enough to reap the heart-healthy benefits of its omega-3 fatty acids. Regularly eating fatty fish like tuna, salmon, sardines, herring, black cod, and mackerel is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, which recommends we consume at least two servings a week.There is an easy way to get enough fish in your diet for your

  • US Covid deaths hit 1m, a death toll higher than any other country

    Virus has laid bare America’s fragmented healthcare system and corrosive racial and socioeconomic inequality American flags fly at half-staff to mark one million deaths from the coronavirus on the National Mall in Washington, on 12 May. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA More than one million people have died in the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, according to Johns Hopkins, far and away the most deaths of any country. While the sheer number of deaths from the coronavirus sets the US apart, the country’

  • The Real Reason We're Experiencing a Horrifying Baby Formula Shortage

    We spoke with pediatricians and registered dietitians about what's really behind the baby formula shortage, who long it will last and what parents can do.

  • Sure Signs You Have Epstein-Barr Like Cher

    Epstein-Barr virus is one of the most common human viruses and can cause infectious mononucleosis, also called mono, as well as other illnesses. EBV is commonly spread through saliva and other bodily fluids, and most people are likely to get infected at some point in their lives. Singer and actress Cher, 75, contracted Epstein-Barr in the 90s and has been open about her battle with the virus. Here are five common symptoms of Epstein-Barr, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health a

  • Don’t like abortions? Don’t get one

    The God I worship is always on the side of the oppressed and always calling on us to trust the testimony of women and the oppressed.

  • CBD may cause false-positive drug tests, Arizona's largest health system warns

    CBD doesn't technically contain marijuana's psychoactive ingredient, but ingesting it could still result in a failed drug test.

  • Doing This One Simple Thing Will Motivate You to Eat More Fruits and Veggies, Says Study

    There's nothing better than a sweet red watermelon on a hot summer day, or a steamy bowl of pumpkin bisque to keep you warm during the winter months. Fruits and vegetables are abundant and meant to be enjoyed, and incorporating them into your diet is an essential part of adding nutrients to your body.Sometimes it may seem difficult to try and get the correct dietary intake of fruits and vegetables, especially if it's not normally on your plate. There's always a way to add them to your meals with

  • 4 Ways Your Skin Is Telling You That Your Liver's in Trouble

    Never underestimate the importance of your liver. Not only is it your largest internal organ, it's a crucial component of the human body that does tons of work, from digestion to hormone regulation. It makes sense that the liver can send out various warning signals when something is wrong, given that it functions in so many different ways—and some of these signs of trouble can show up on your skin.Even though your liver is tucked away on your right side, under your ribcage, skin conditions can b

  • U.S. abortion rights advocates fuming over Biden, Democratic response to looming threat

    Frustration with President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party over their perceived lack of leadership on abortion rights is likely to add fuel to months of planned protests nationwide, activists said. An unprecedented Supreme Court leak two weeks ago showed the conservative majority of justices may soon reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that established abortion rights. Since the Supreme Court leak, the Biden administration and Democrats have not put forward a meaningful plan for dealing with such a decision, critics said.

  • New medical marijuana cards surge following mass screenings in Sioux Falls, Rapid City

    Cannabis-reform advocates say the rate at which South Dakotans are qualifying for the medical program is lagging behind expectation.

  • When the ‘Real Enemy’ Is at Home in the Drinking Water

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of Congress/CDC“My dad was a Purple Heart at 19 years old. In Korea, he got shot and he survived,” Michael Kirby said, choking back tears. “The Korean War didn’t kill him, but the government did.”For just over a year in the late 1950s, Kirby, now a 64-year-old Colorado-based stockbroker, lived on the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina with his parents, Sgt. Gerald “Red” Francis Kirby and Shirley Kirby, along with hi

  • This Couple Tracked What Happened When They Quit Drinking Coffee for 3 Months

    Craig and Chyna Benzine, aka WheezyWaiter on YouTube, tracked the effects of reducing their caffeine consumption for three months in a new video.