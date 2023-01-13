Inman Honors Brian Buffini, Dermot Buffini with 2023 Power Players Award

The Buffini & Company Founder & Chairman and Chief Executive Officer selected in inaugural class of 121 most influential leaders in residential real estate

Brian Buffini and Dermott Buffini Honored with 2023 Power Players Award

Brian Buffini, Buffini & Company Founder & Chairman and Demott Buffini, Buffini Chief Executive Officer

Carlsbad, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, the industry's largest real estate training and coaching company, is proud to announce the company’s founder and chairman, Brian Buffini, and its Chief Executive Officer, Dermot Buffini, have listed in Inman’s inaugural 2023 Power Players Award.

Inman News, one of the real estate industry's leading media sources, named the two men as part of their inaugural class of 121 “executives and founders as well as innovators and visionaries, each of whom is playing a key role in shaping our industry’s future.”

Both men noted that they were honored to be part of this impressive group of industry leaders.

“Our mission at Buffini & Company is to impact and improve the lives of people, and we do that every day,” Brian Buffini said. “I firmly believe that real estate will continue to be a vital part of this country’s economic success. We are committed to providing our clients the tools they need to be part of that success.”

Dermot Buffini agreed, adding that the company was excited and fully prepared to help their clients in the coming year.

“We will continue to help real estate agents navigate the changing market,” he said. “With our 27 years of experience, we understand what it takes to help them achieve their goals, both in their business and their personal lives.”

For more information about the Inman Power Players for 2023 and to see the full list visit here.

###

About Buffini & Company





Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

Story continues

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, Calif. from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

Attachment

CONTACT: Courtney Donovan Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2139 courtneyd@buffiniandcompany.com



