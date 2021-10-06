U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,283.75
    -50.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,843.00
    -340.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,465.00
    -190.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.30
    -30.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    -0.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    -8.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.62
    +0.66 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4780
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,447.67
    +1,303.47 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,251.09
    +33.72 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.27
    -125.83 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

New Inmar Intelligence Data Show Strong Growth in Digital Coupons, Which Significantly Influence Shoppers’ Decision to Try New Brands

Inmar Intelligence
·3 min read

Digital coupons increased their lead in redemption volume to 33 percent in Q2 2021, ahead of Free-Standing Inserts (FSI) at 24 percent, indicating strong sustained shopper demand for digital incentives

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data and tech-enabled services company, today released data from its 2021 Promotion Industry Trends Analysis and July Shopper Insights Study, which found that 54 percent of all shoppers recently purchased a new brand because it was less expensive, and nearly a third of these shoppers were influenced by a digital coupon. These findings come at a time when the grocery industry is experiencing price increases causing shoppers to look for ways to offset the impact to their wallet.

Consumer adoption of load-to-card (digital coupons) has been on an upward trajectory since 2018, and surpassed free-standing inserts (FSIs), or paper coupons, in 2020. Through August 2021, digital coupons continue to lead in share of redemption volume despite FSIs having nearly 20x the distribution volume. Specifically, according to Inmar Intelligence’s analysis, digital coupon redemptions accounted for 33 percent of all coupon redemptions in the first half of 2021 compared to FSIs, which accounted for 24 percent. Overall digital coupon redemption volume for 2021 YTD saw a 13 percent YoY increase from 2020, indicating a continued and increasingly strong demand for both savings and the convenience of digital coupons.

While shopper usage of digital incentives is increasing, newly released data from Inmar Intelligence shows that these digital incentives are greatly influencing purchase decisions. The new data suggests that today’s shoppers are willing to try new brands – and these digital promotions are greatly influencing this decision. July 2021 recorded the highest rate of brand trial YTD with 72 percent of all shoppers reporting that they made a new brand purchase. 84 percent of shoppers using a coupon for a recent in-store purchase and 92 percent of shoppers using a coupon for an online purchase reported that the coupon changed their purchase decision, leading them to either purchase more, purchase sooner or purchase a product for the first time.

“Shoppers are continually looking for value and savings, now more than ever and as their lives become increasingly digital, they are looking to digital methods to deliver savings,” said Spencer Baird, EVP & President, MarTech at Inmar Intelligence. “As we’ve seen in our research, digital incentives are driving shopper purchase decisions. Brands and retailers are now executing plans for Q4, and they need to ensure that they’ve integrated digital incentives into their plans in order to meet the sales and market share objectives they have in front of them. The flexibility, targeting, attribution and speed to market of digital incentives enable brands and retailers to meet both the needs of shoppers as well as their own objectives.”

For more information about how Inmar Intelligence can help brands and retailers optimize their digital incentive strategies and deliver value to shoppers, please visit inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

CONTACT: Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Signs Five-Year Agreement with Honda Motor Europe Ltd to Integrate and Manage Its Finance and Procurement Operations

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Honda Motor Europe today announced a five-year agreement under which IBM plans to manage and run Honda's finance and procurement operations across Europe. The contract is designed to deliver integrated end-to-end service which can help Honda improve efficiency, reduce costs, standardise processes across its European operations and ultimately set it on course to a "Zero Touch" vision.

  • PwC 'honoring' D.C. lease after offering most employees permanent remote work. Here's what we know about its local office.

    One of the "Big Four" accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC announced last week it would allow most of its U.S. client-services employees to work from anywhere.

  • Amazon proposes new Loudoun warehouse, replacing an indoor sports facility

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to convert a Sterling industrial building most recently used as an indoor athletics center into a warehouse. The 4-acre site at 100 Powers Court, owned by Vienna-based NVA Development Group LLC, is located in the Bays Dulles Industrial Park commercial subdivision. Loudoun County accepted Amazon’s application Friday to turn the property into a “warehouse facility with office use,” according to public documents.

  • Tugboat Logic and TD SYNNEX Team Up in First-Time Distribution Agreement

    Tugboat Logic by OneTrust, a leading security assurance company, today announced it has joined forces with TD SYNNEX to accelerate the adoption of Tugboat Logic's leading security compliance and assurance SaaS platform. The distribution agreement covering North America represents an expansion of the TD SYNNEX security portfolio.

  • Women Who Lead | Marketing: Jenny Robertson of FedEx Corp.

    “One of the biggest trends right now in marketing is personalization, especially in digital experiences. You need to know your customers in order to give them what they want. By gaining insight into preferences through data, businesses are able to tailor their services and better meet the needs of consumers.”

  • Analyst Report: Fastenal Company

    Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,900 branches, over 1,300 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

  • Say Goodbye To Fruitless Marketing Plans With This Bundle

    Fruitless marketing campaigns only waste money and time while missing the mark. This product saves you frustration from both while ensuring you’re using the right tactics and methods to reach and convince your target audience. Priced at $89, take advantage of this limited-time deal today and finally say goodbye to unsuccessful marking strategies.

  • 5 Ways AI Can Help Small Business Owners Thrive in the New Normal

    Learn five ways artificial intelligence (AI) tools and apps can help your small business owners just like you thrive in the new normal.

  • Lawpath gets $7.5M AUD to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom

    With its subscription-based legal services platform, Lawpath wants to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom (in fact, LegalZoom is one of its investors). Based in Sydney, Australia, Lawpath serves small businesses with services like legal documents, customized legal workflows, e-signatures, business registration and on-demand lawyers. The company announced today it has raised $7.5 million AUD (about $5.5 million USD) to expand into new markets, including upcoming launches in New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

  • BitClout Founder on $50M Fund 'Octane' for Decentralized Social Ecosystem

    The foundation of DeSo, the blockchain short for "decentralized social" started by the founder of social media site BitClout Nader Al-Naji, formerly known as "Diamondhands," has unveiled a $50 million fund called "Octane" to support the development of a decentralized social media ecosystem. Al-Naji discusses insights into the launch and its goals, also addressing BitClout's controversies.

  • Hightower Scoops Up $1 Billion Florida Advisory Firm

    The serial acquirer’s latest deal adds a team with a dual focus on wealthy clients and the mass affluent.

  • Rishi Sunak reaction: Business responds to the Chancellor’s Tory party conference speech

    Tax rises are a blow, say smaller firms

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. TMC the metals company The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Director Andrei Karkar, Eras Capital Llc bough

  • Crypto Is Getting Political Because Progressives Are Turning Up the Heat

    The Center for American Progress is calling for much-tougher regulation of cryptocurrencies. It may have a receptive ear in a Democratic-controlled Washington.

  • Chip Manufacturer Qualcomm Agrees To Buy Veoneer For $4.5 billion

    Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has agreed to acquire part of auto components supplier Veoneer in a deal worth around $4.5 billion.

  • Women are less likely to ‘freak out’ over their investments than men

    “Financial advisors have long advised their clients to stay calm and weather any passing financial storm in their portfolios,” wrote researchers Daniel Elkind, Kathryn Kaminski, Andrew Lo, Kien Wei Siah and Chi Heem Wong. Many male financial advisors I’ve spoken to often roll their eyes and off the record say they find working with women investors, particularly divorcees and widows, to be frustrating.