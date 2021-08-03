Inmar Intelligence and Modal Announce Agreement to Revolutionize Online Car-Buying

Combined capabilities allow dealerships to improve ROI through enhanced audience segmentation, targeting and conversion of e-commerce auto sales

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven, technology-enabled services company, announced today a commercial agreement with Modal, which provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands. The collaboration will streamline the automotive e-commerce experience, improve qualified leads, drive higher sales conversions, and deliver improved ROI for dealerships.

“The COVID crisis has pushed online car-buying to unprecedented levels, and that consumer behavior is here to stay,” said Rob Weisberg, SVP, Automotive, at Inmar Intelligence. “In working with Modal, we are leveraging aggregated purchase data and AI to drive more qualified visitors to the dealer websites and improve visitor-to-buyer conversion. Simply put, dealers will sell more cars online by driving more customers through the sales funnel at a higher rate.”

Modal’s current automotive e-commerce solution encompasses the entire buying process, including trade-in, financing and final purchase documents. Combining those capabilities with Inmar Intelligence’s deep experience with CPG and retail brands to segment and target individual audiences will empower auto dealers to increase overall ROI by seizing the digital transformation of traditional auto-buying.

“Modal has experienced an 800 percent increase in online transactions year-on-year, and our work with Inmar Intelligence is expected to accelerate that growth even further,” said Sameer Bhalla, Modal’s newly appointed chief executive officer. “By leveraging Inmar’s segmentation, targeting, and complete lifecycle-attribution capabilities, we are catapulting analytics to the forefront. More than a transaction, it’s connecting with the right customer at the right time, and we are already seeing spikes in order conversion which we know will continue.”

As such, this combined technology allows auto dealers to segment consumers to secure highly qualified leads, deliver personalized messages to engage customers, and increase –conversions. Attribution is included throughout the shopper’s journey, which demonstrates dealership and brand ROI.

“The collaboration between Inmar Intelligence and Modal has transformed our Flow Express digital retail experience into a true profit center. Online as a channel now represents over 50 percent of our sales and over 800 customers a month utilize Modal” said Eric Flow, President of Flow Automotive, one of the first dealer groups to leverage the offering, and is already yielding a 348 percent return on investment. “This technology has allowed us to remain nimble throughout the pandemic; providing a safe contact-free buying experience that our customers expect, and we are thrilled with our success so far.”

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for auto dealerships to adapt to new customer expectations, which will likely continue in a post-pandemic environment. By offering a complete sales process online, Modal’s partnership with Inmar Intelligence has streamlined the shopper journey to deliver the highest ROI for each dealer.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit inmar.com





About Inmar Intelligence Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation. Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government, and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Modal:

Modal provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands, empowering customers with transparent digital commerce that fits into their existing website and showroom experiences. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, the company delivers contactless, optimized, and fully transacted online-buying. For more information, visit modalup.com and follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

