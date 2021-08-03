U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,881.00
    +160.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,978.50
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.90
    +17.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1270
    -0.1820 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,909.03
    -1,709.53 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.62
    -38.28 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.86
    +29.14 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Inmar Intelligence and Modal Announce Agreement to Revolutionize Online Car-Buying

Inmar Intelligence
·3 min read

Combined capabilities allow dealerships to improve ROI through enhanced audience segmentation, targeting and conversion of e-commerce auto sales

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven, technology-enabled services company, announced today a commercial agreement with Modal, which provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands. The collaboration will streamline the automotive e-commerce experience, improve qualified leads, drive higher sales conversions, and deliver improved ROI for dealerships.

“The COVID crisis has pushed online car-buying to unprecedented levels, and that consumer behavior is here to stay,” said Rob Weisberg, SVP, Automotive, at Inmar Intelligence. “In working with Modal, we are leveraging aggregated purchase data and AI to drive more qualified visitors to the dealer websites and improve visitor-to-buyer conversion. Simply put, dealers will sell more cars online by driving more customers through the sales funnel at a higher rate.”

Modal’s current automotive e-commerce solution encompasses the entire buying process, including trade-in, financing and final purchase documents. Combining those capabilities with Inmar Intelligence’s deep experience with CPG and retail brands to segment and target individual audiences will empower auto dealers to increase overall ROI by seizing the digital transformation of traditional auto-buying.

“Modal has experienced an 800 percent increase in online transactions year-on-year, and our work with Inmar Intelligence is expected to accelerate that growth even further,” said Sameer Bhalla, Modal’s newly appointed chief executive officer. “By leveraging Inmar’s segmentation, targeting, and complete lifecycle-attribution capabilities, we are catapulting analytics to the forefront. More than a transaction, it’s connecting with the right customer at the right time, and we are already seeing spikes in order conversion which we know will continue.”

As such, this combined technology allows auto dealers to segment consumers to secure highly qualified leads, deliver personalized messages to engage customers, and increase –conversions. Attribution is included throughout the shopper’s journey, which demonstrates dealership and brand ROI.

“The collaboration between Inmar Intelligence and Modal has transformed our Flow Express digital retail experience into a true profit center. Online as a channel now represents over 50 percent of our sales and over 800 customers a month utilize Modal” said Eric Flow, President of Flow Automotive, one of the first dealer groups to leverage the offering, and is already yielding a 348 percent return on investment. “This technology has allowed us to remain nimble throughout the pandemic; providing a safe contact-free buying experience that our customers expect, and we are thrilled with our success so far.”

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for auto dealerships to adapt to new customer expectations, which will likely continue in a post-pandemic environment. By offering a complete sales process online, Modal’s partnership with Inmar Intelligence has streamlined the shopper journey to deliver the highest ROI for each dealer.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit inmar.com


About Inmar Intelligence Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation. Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government, and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Modal:

Modal provides e-commerce to the world's leading automotive dealers and brands, empowering customers with transparent digital commerce that fits into their existing website and showroom experiences. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, the company delivers contactless, optimized, and fully transacted online-buying. For more information, visit modalup.com and follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $40,000 would settle the markets.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Malls have been mistreated during the COVID-19 pandemic: Simon Property Group CEO

    Simon Property Group David Simon stands up for the malls.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as U.S. New Orders Slide

    Declining U.S. yields help silver gain a foot hold

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Analysis-Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

    Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. The moves, in a region traditionally possessive of its refineries, power plants and pipelines, highlight the pressure on petrostates to raise funds to diversify their sources of revenue and to bolster national finances hit by a recent slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. After selling a significant minority stake in its oil pipelines to foreign investors for $12.4 billion in June, Saudi Aramco is weighing selling both downstream and upstream assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Why One Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • Oil rises as markets expect further fall in inventories

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectation of a further decline in U.S. oil inventories, recouping some losses from the previous session due to lingering concern over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent, the international benchmark for oil prices, was 29 cents, or 0.4% higher, at $73.18 a barrel, by 1111 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.54 a barrel.