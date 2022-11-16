InMarket Ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List after growing 483%

InMarket's sustained growth solidifies its position as a leader in consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for the second year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing, today announced that it ranked 300 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, now in its 28th year. InMarket achieved 483% growth during the period of 2019 to 2021 and continues to enhance its offerings by allowing leading brands to reach the right consumers when and where it matters most – while they are shopping. This past year, through its award-winning platform and recognized work with leading brands including Frisch's Big Boy and Welch's, InMarket has demonstrated its unique ability to drive return on advertising spend and overall customer lifetime value through innovative technology and unique data.

"We're honored to be ranked among such innovative, high-growth technology companies for the second year in a row," said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "2022 was a pivotal year for our industry and clients, as marketers move beyond the traditional approaches around who to target, and when and where is best to connect with consumers in an increasingly identity-less world. We're incredibly proud of our InMarket peeps and clients who are driving such unprecedented growth, and we look forward to another exciting year ahead."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best Use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

