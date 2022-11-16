U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.00
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,839.25
    -65.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    -6.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -1.61 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0055 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    -0.0570 (-1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    24.53
    +0.80 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5660
    +0.2880 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,486.15
    -449.95 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.37
    -9.33 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.97
    -7.47 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

InMarket Ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List after growing 483%

·4 min read

InMarket's sustained growth solidifies its position as a leader in consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for the second year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing, today announced that it ranked 300 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, now in its 28th year. InMarket achieved 483% growth during the period of 2019 to 2021 and continues to enhance its offerings by allowing leading brands to reach the right consumers when and where it matters most – while they are shopping. This past year, through its award-winning platform and recognized work with leading brands including Frisch's Big Boy and Welch's, InMarket has demonstrated its unique ability to drive return on advertising spend and overall customer lifetime value through innovative technology and unique data.

"We're honored to be ranked among such innovative, high-growth technology companies for the second year in a row," said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "2022 was a pivotal year for our industry and clients, as marketers move beyond the traditional approaches around who to target, and when and where is best to connect with consumers in an increasingly identity-less world. We're incredibly proud of our InMarket peeps and clients who are driving such unprecedented growth, and we look forward to another exciting year ahead."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards for its GeoLink marketing platform, along with Best Advertising Measurement Platform at the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its attribution platform LCI (Lift Conversion Index). InMarket was also awarded the Best Use of Data award at the 2022 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, and ranked 300 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact: inmarket@haymaker.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmarket-ranked-300-on-the-2022-deloitte-technology-fast-500-list-after-growing-483-301679662.html

SOURCE InMarket

Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Amid Twitter turmoil, Musk arrives in court for $56 billion Tesla pay trial

    Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, arrived at a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Higher 401(k) contribution limits mean little to many workers

    45% of American households don’t have these types of retirement accounts.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Dell Technologies to pay $1 billion settlement in suit stemming from 2018 Class V stock deal

    Dell Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit against the company in Delaware Court of Chancery stemming from its December, 2018 transaction involving its Class V stock. "The plaintiffs generally alleged that the director defendants and the stockholder defendants breached their fiduciary duties under Delaware law to the former holders of the Class V common stock in connection with the Class V transaction by offering a transaction value that was allegedly b

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Generac re-issues voluntary recall for generators that pose finger-injury hazard

    Generac Power Systems has re-announced a voluntary recall of certain portable generator models after receiving an additional injury report following earlier reports of injuries resulting in finger amputations and finger crushing, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

  • Semiconductor Industry Set to Embark on Expensive Bifurcation

    Chipmakers need to diversify their production bases, which for better or worse will impact Taiwan, current center of the chip fabrication sector.

  • Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake Worth $20 Billion, Posts Revenue Drop

    The Chinese social-media giant said it will distribute Meituan shares as a special dividend to Tencent shareholders.

  • Up 30% in 1 Month, Does This Dividend Aristocrat Have More Room to Run?

    In the past month, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has soared 30%, including a 15% run from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28. A combination of factors, including the stock being too beaten down, broader market optimism, and most importantly, an incredibly strong earnings report, is the reason for the recent outperformance from Caterpillar stock. The questions now are whether the recent climb is justified and if Caterpillar stock has more room to run.

  • Target Cuts Outlook, Misses Big on Profit as Its Shoppers Retrench

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp.’s shares tumbled after the retailer warned in its latest earnings report that US shoppers are pulling back, slamming profit and dimming the outlook. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who C

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • New York Judge Rules in Favor of Donald Trump in Niece’s Inheritance Lawsuit

    The New York judge said Mary Trump had signed releases as part of a 2001 settlement agreement that barred her claims.

  • Target earnings miss by a mile amid 'significant change in consumer shopping patterns'

    Target missed the bullseye by a wide margin in the third quarter as the discount retailer felt the brunt of a consumer spending slowdown in more discretionary merchandise.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • How a Part-Time Job Can Affect a Retiree’s Finances

    Getting a side job to earn some money can have a surprising impact on taxes and Social Security benefits.

  • Lowe’s Posts Higher Quarterly Sales as Home Spending Holds Up

    The higher sales were driven by strength among the company’s professional customers and improved spending trends among Americans working on their own home-improvement projects.