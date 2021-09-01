InMode Announces Launch of EvolveX Body Transforming Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the EvolveX platform with Transform technology.

EvolveX is a hands-free, zero downtime full body transforming solution. Post-lockdown, patients continue to pursue non-invasive treatments at unprecedented levels, searching for nonsurgical alternatives to achieve toned sculpted physiques. EvolveX is the only all-in-one system equipped with clinically proven technologies to remodel skin, treat fat, and sculpt muscles. The versatility of EvolveX multi-modalities allows physicians to focus on individual patient needs by selectively or synergistically delivering procedures that produce consistent transformative results.

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode CEO, commented, "As the world begins to return to a new state of normal, the demand for hands-free, social distancing platforms continues to grow beyond our original projections. InMode's platforms provide physicians and patients with the most sought-after treatments."

"InMode's strategic mandate to deliver innovative solutions drives our robust R&D pipeline and highly successful commercialization stream. The novel Transform technology on EvolveX is another example of our unwavering commitment to provide superior, comprehensive technologies for our existing and future customers," said Shakil Lakhani, InMode North American President.

Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer and Plastic Surgeon commented, "EvolveX with the new Transform technology is revolutionizing non-invasive body contouring. Combined, EvolveX Tite, Tone, and Transform technologies allow for adjustable real-time procedures specific to individual patient needs. Treatments can be tailored to either selectively or simultaneously focus on loose skin, fat, and muscle."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

