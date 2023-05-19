InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for InMode:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$204m ÷ (US$670m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, InMode has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for InMode compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for InMode.

So How Is InMode's ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by InMode's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 33% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 1,692% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 33%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If InMode can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, InMode has done well to reduce current liabilities to 8.9% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On InMode's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 153% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

