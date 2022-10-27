InMode Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $121.2 M, Represents 29% Year-Over-Year Growth
YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Record quarterly revenue of $121.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 82% of quarterly revenues, while 11% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.
GAAP net income of $48.8 million, compared to $44.7 million in the third quarter of 2021; Record *non-GAAP net income of $56.6 million, compared to $47.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to $0.52 in the third quarter of 2021; Record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.66, compared to $0.55 in the third quarter of 2021.
Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $13.9 million, an increase of 53% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Total cash position of $486.4 million as of September 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Revenues
$121,232
$94,176
Gross Margins
85 %
85 %
Net Income
$48,789
$44,718
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.58
$0.52
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Gross Margins
85 %
86 %
Net Income
$56,646
$47,910
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.66
$0.55
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Management Comments
"Once again, we reported a record quarter with 29% top line growth and high profitability. Demand has remained strong despite the anticipated seasonality and the return of summer travel, and this positive momentum continues into Q4. We're very happy with the successful market endorsement of our strategy as we expand from aesthetics into wellness and improved quality of life categories. We started with the EmpowerRF and we will continue with other categories such as ophthalmology, ENT and others. The EmpowerRF platform for women's health has exceeded our optimistic expectations, which leads us to increase its revenue target yet again by 33% to $40 million for this year. In addition, we will continue to expand globally and plan on opening two new subsidiaries in Asia and Europe by mid 2023," said Moshe, Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented on the financial results: "Our performance in North America continues to be the major growth engine for the company, with an emphasis on the Morpheus 8 becoming one of the most popular minimally invasive procedures. We've continued to invest in increasing our brand awareness, including adding Eva Longoria as our new brand ambassador, which is another sign of our commitment to customers and to positive consumer perception."
"We've seen growing adoption of our EmpowerRF platform by an increased number of women's health and wellness physicians across the U.S. and Canada. The success in improving women's quality of life is meaningful to InMode, and we intend building on its momentum as we capture more share in this important market", said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 reached $121.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
"Sales of disposables continued to grow year over year and contributed more to the revenue mix, as our platforms are being used more frequently by our customers. Additionally, we successfully increased our gross margins back to the 85% target range," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 85%, like in the third quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 85% and 86% for the third quarter of 2021.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 44%, compared to a gross operating margin of 48% in the third quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 and for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $48.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $56.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $47.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
2022 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
Revenue between $445 million and $450 million
*Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
*Non-GAAP income from operations between $214 million and $217 million
*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.28 and $2.30
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
Conference Call Information
Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, Oct. 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results.
The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171927/f4b117e67a
Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pOSyfnXi
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 02, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 8851334
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
121,232
94,176
320,700
247,025
COST OF REVENUES
18,765
13,943
52,483
36,745
GROSS PROFIT
102,467
80,233
268,217
210,280
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,166
2,248
9,164
7,004
Sales and marketing
43,062
30,835
113,564
84,067
General and administrative
2,494
2,132
7,533
5,884
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
48,722
35,215
130,261
96,955
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
53,745
45,018
137,956
113,325
Finance income (expenses), net
189
(65)
(350)
407
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
53,934
44,953
137,606
113,732
INCOME TAXES
5,145
235
13,794
1,343
NET INCOME
48,789
44,718
123,812
112,389
Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
48,789
44,718
123,812
112,286
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.59
0.54
1.50
1.39
Diluted
0.58
0.52
1.45
1.31
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
82,306
82,705
82,494
80,843
Diluted
84,823
86,264
85,120
85,802
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
77,048
68,136
Marketable securities
334,934
294,530
Short-term bank deposits
74,405
53,248
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
28,056
20,236
Other receivables
13,730
12,938
Inventories
35,810
21,026
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
563,983
470,114
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
3,766
768
Deferred income taxes, net
3,255
1,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,191
4,321
Property and equipment, net
2,189
1,404
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
15,001
8,427
TOTAL ASSETS
578,984
478,541
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
13,296
8,779
Contract liabilities
12,450
13,805
Other liabilities
32,181
29,266
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
57,927
51,850
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,647
2,751
Other liabilities
5,450
4,831
Operating lease liabilities
3,657
3,307
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,754
10,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES
70,681
62,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
508,303
415,802
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
578,984
478,541
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
48,789
44,718
123,812
112,389
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
169
136
462
378
Share-based compensation expenses
7,857
3,192
17,304
8,838
Allowance for doubtful accounts
50
48
402
375
Loss on marketable securities, net
12
26
49
33
Finance expenses, net
586
789
1,527
1,598
Deferred income taxes, net
9
(189)
156
(391)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(6,926)
(4,403)
(11,220)
(12,478)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
887
(4,101)
(706)
(4,418)
Increase in inventories
(6,050)
(1,784)
(14,784)
(4,195)
Increase in accounts payable
1,463
1,161
4,517
2,474
Increase in other liabilities
4,136
11,157
3,366
16,194
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(5,390)
(277)
(459)
1,195
Net cash provided by operating activities
45,592
50,473
124,426
121,992
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(48,090)
(25,090)
(93,701)
(66,090)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
30,090
24,090
73,090
62,180
Purchase of fixed assets
(387)
(254)
(1,247)
(757)
Purchase of marketable securities
(58,982)
(77,547)
(97,736)
(203,274)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
21,236
30,660
48,395
78,642
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(56,133)
(48,141)
(71,199)
(129,299)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
(42,637)
(11,921)
Exercise of options
550
5,200
915
19,803
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
550
5,200
(41,722)
7,882
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,365)
(376)
(2,593)
(585)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(11,356)
7,156
8,912
(10)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
88,404
61,772
68,136
68,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
77,048
68,928
77,048
68,928
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
72,920
60 %
56,284
60 %
180,640
57 %
144,614
58 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
34,383
28 %
28,783
30 %
97,126
30 %
76,030
31 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
107,303
88 %
85,067
90 %
277,766
87 %
220,644
89 %
Consumables and service revenues
13,929
12 %
9,109
10 %
42,934
13 %
26,381
11 %
Total Net Revenue
121,232
100 %
94,176
100 %
320,700
100 %
247,025
100 %
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimally Invasive
84
75
82
73
73
73
84
73
80
70
74
71
Hands-Free
13
8
11
25
5
18
13
7
11
28
7
21
Non-Invasive
3
17
7
2
22
9
3
20
9
2
19
8
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Three months ended September 30, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
121,232
121,232
94,176
-
94,176
COST OF REVENUES
18,765
(554)
18,211
13,943
(301)
13,642
GROSS PROFIT
102,467
554
103,021
80,233
301
80,534
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,166
(857)
2,309
2,248
(425)
1,823
Sales and marketing
43,062
(5,879)
37,183
30,835
(2,208)
28,627
General and administrative
2,494
(567)
1,927
2,132
(258)
1,874
TOTAL OPERATING
48,722
(7,303)
41,419
35,215
(2,891)
32,324
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
53,745
7,857
61,602
45,018
3,192
48,210
Finance income (expenses), net
189
-
189
(65)
-
(65)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
53,934
7,857
61,791
44,953
3,192
48,145
INCOME TAXES
5,145
-
5,145
235
-
235
NET INCOME
48,789
7,857
56,646
44,718
3,192
47,910
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.59
0.69
0.54
0.58
Diluted
0.58
0.66
0.52
0.55
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
82,306
82,306
82,705
82,705
Diluted
84,823
85,453
86,264
86,494
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
320,700
-
320,700
247,025
-
247,025
COST OF REVENUES
52,483
(1,364)
51,119
36,745
(804)
35,941
GROSS PROFIT
268,217
1,364
269,581
210,280
804
211,084
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
9,164
(2,248)
6,916
7,004
(1,112)
5,892
Sales and marketing
113,564
(12,233)
101,331
84,067
(6,154)
77,913
General and administrative
7,533
(1,459)
6,074
5,884
(768)
5,116
TOTAL OPERATING
130,261
(15,940)
114,321
96,955
(8,034)
88,921
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
137,956
17,304
155,260
113,325
8,838
122,163
Finance income (expenses), net
(350)
-
(350)
407
-
407
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
137,606
17,304
154,910
113,732
8,838
122,570
INCOME TAXES
13,794
-
13,794
1,343
-
1,343
NET INCOME
123,812
17,304
141,116
112,389
8,838
121,227
Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
123,812
17,304
141,116
112,286
8,838
121,124
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.50
1.71
1.39
1.50
Diluted
1.45
1.65
1.31
1.41
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
82,494
82,494
80,843
80,843
Diluted
85,120
85,667
85,802
86,059
