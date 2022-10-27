InMode Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $121.2 M, Represents 29% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $121.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 82% of quarterly revenues, while 11% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 7% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.

GAAP net income of $48.8 million, compared to $44.7 million in the third quarter of 2021; Record *non-GAAP net income of $56.6 million, compared to $47.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to $0.52 in the third quarter of 2021; Record *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.66, compared to $0.55 in the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $13.9 million, an increase of 53% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Total cash position of $486.4 million as of September 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Revenues $121,232 $94,176 Gross Margins 85 % 85 % Net Income $48,789 $44,718 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.58 $0.52 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Gross Margins 85 % 86 % Net Income $56,646 $47,910 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.66 $0.55

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Management Comments

"Once again, we reported a record quarter with 29% top line growth and high profitability. Demand has remained strong despite the anticipated seasonality and the return of summer travel, and this positive momentum continues into Q4. We're very happy with the successful market endorsement of our strategy as we expand from aesthetics into wellness and improved quality of life categories. We started with the EmpowerRF and we will continue with other categories such as ophthalmology, ENT and others. The EmpowerRF platform for women's health has exceeded our optimistic expectations, which leads us to increase its revenue target yet again by 33% to $40 million for this year. In addition, we will continue to expand globally and plan on opening two new subsidiaries in Asia and Europe by mid 2023," said Moshe, Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented on the financial results: "Our performance in North America continues to be the major growth engine for the company, with an emphasis on the Morpheus 8 becoming one of the most popular minimally invasive procedures. We've continued to invest in increasing our brand awareness, including adding Eva Longoria as our new brand ambassador, which is another sign of our commitment to customers and to positive consumer perception."

"We've seen growing adoption of our EmpowerRF platform by an increased number of women's health and wellness physicians across the U.S. and Canada. The success in improving women's quality of life is meaningful to InMode, and we intend building on its momentum as we capture more share in this important market", said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 reached $121.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

"Sales of disposables continued to grow year over year and contributed more to the revenue mix, as our platforms are being used more frequently by our customers. Additionally, we successfully increased our gross margins back to the 85% target range," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 85%, like in the third quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 85% and 86% for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 44%, compared to a gross operating margin of 48% in the third quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 and for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $48.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $56.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $47.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenue between $445 million and $450 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $214 million and $217 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.28 and $2.30

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES 121,232 94,176 320,700 247,025 COST OF REVENUES 18,765 13,943 52,483 36,745 GROSS PROFIT 102,467 80,233 268,217 210,280 OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development 3,166 2,248 9,164 7,004 Sales and marketing 43,062 30,835 113,564 84,067 General and administrative 2,494 2,132 7,533 5,884 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 48,722 35,215 130,261 96,955 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 53,745 45,018 137,956 113,325 Finance income (expenses), net 189 (65) (350) 407 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 53,934 44,953 137,606 113,732 INCOME TAXES 5,145 235 13,794 1,343 NET INCOME 48,789 44,718 123,812 112,389 Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - (103) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 48,789 44,718 123,812 112,286









NET INCOME PER SHARE:







Basic 0.59 0.54 1.50 1.39 Diluted 0.58 0.52 1.45 1.31 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)







Basic 82,306 82,705 82,494 80,843 Diluted 84,823 86,264 85,120 85,802

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 77,048 68,136 Marketable securities 334,934 294,530 Short-term bank deposits 74,405 53,248 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 28,056 20,236 Other receivables 13,730 12,938 Inventories 35,810 21,026 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 563,983 470,114 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable 3,766 768 Deferred income taxes, net 3,255 1,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,191 4,321 Property and equipment, net 2,189 1,404 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 15,001 8,427 TOTAL ASSETS 578,984 478,541 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 13,296 8,779 Contract liabilities 12,450 13,805 Other liabilities 32,181 29,266 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 57,927 51,850 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,647 2,751 Other liabilities 5,450 4,831 Operating lease liabilities 3,657 3,307 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,754 10,889 TOTAL LIABILITIES 70,681 62,739





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 508,303 415,802 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 578,984 478,541

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 48,789 44,718 123,812 112,389 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 169 136 462 378 Share-based compensation expenses 7,857 3,192 17,304 8,838 Allowance for doubtful accounts 50 48 402 375 Loss on marketable securities, net 12 26 49 33 Finance expenses, net 586 789 1,527 1,598 Deferred income taxes, net 9 (189) 156 (391) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable (6,926) (4,403) (11,220) (12,478) Decrease (increase) in other receivables 887 (4,101) (706) (4,418) Increase in inventories (6,050) (1,784) (14,784) (4,195) Increase in accounts payable 1,463 1,161 4,517 2,474 Increase in other liabilities 4,136 11,157 3,366 16,194 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (5,390) (277) (459) 1,195 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,592 50,473 124,426 121,992 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits (48,090) (25,090) (93,701) (66,090) Proceeds from short-term deposits 30,090 24,090 73,090 62,180 Purchase of fixed assets (387) (254) (1,247) (757) Purchase of marketable securities (58,982) (77,547) (97,736) (203,274) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 21,236 30,660 48,395 78,642 Net cash (used in) investing activities (56,133) (48,141) (71,199) (129,299) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repurchase of ordinary shares - - (42,637) (11,921) Exercise of options 550 5,200 915 19,803 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 550 5,200 (41,722) 7,882 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,365) (376) (2,593) (585) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,356) 7,156 8,912 (10)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 88,404 61,772 68,136 68,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 77,048 68,928 77,048 68,928

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 72,920 60 % 56,284 60 % 180,640 57 % 144,614 58 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 34,383 28 % 28,783 30 % 97,126 30 % 76,030 31 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 107,303 88 % 85,067 90 % 277,766 87 % 220,644 89 % Consumables and service revenues 13,929 12 % 9,109 10 % 42,934 13 % 26,381 11 % Total Net Revenue 121,232 100 % 94,176 100 % 320,700 100 % 247,025 100 %



























Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021

% % % %

United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total United States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimally Invasive 84 75 82 73 73 73 84 73 80 70 74 71 Hands-Free 13 8 11 25 5 18 13 7 11 28 7 21 Non-Invasive 3 17 7 2 22 9 3 20 9 2 19 8

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 121,232

121,232 94,176 - 94,176 COST OF REVENUES 18,765 (554) 18,211 13,943 (301) 13,642 GROSS PROFIT 102,467 554 103,021 80,233 301 80,534 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 3,166 (857) 2,309 2,248 (425) 1,823 Sales and marketing 43,062 (5,879) 37,183 30,835 (2,208) 28,627 General and administrative 2,494 (567) 1,927 2,132 (258) 1,874 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 48,722 (7,303) 41,419 35,215 (2,891) 32,324 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 53,745 7,857 61,602 45,018 3,192 48,210 Finance income (expenses), net 189 - 189 (65) - (65) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 53,934 7,857 61,791 44,953 3,192 48,145 INCOME TAXES 5,145 - 5,145 235 - 235 NET INCOME 48,789 7,857 56,646 44,718 3,192 47,910













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 0.59

0.69 0.54

0.58 Diluted 0.58

0.66 0.52

0.55 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 82,306

82,306 82,705

82,705 Diluted 84,823

85,453 86,264

86,494

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 320,700 - 320,700 247,025 - 247,025 COST OF REVENUES 52,483 (1,364) 51,119 36,745 (804) 35,941 GROSS PROFIT 268,217 1,364 269,581 210,280 804 211,084 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 9,164 (2,248) 6,916 7,004 (1,112) 5,892 Sales and marketing 113,564 (12,233) 101,331 84,067 (6,154) 77,913 General and administrative 7,533 (1,459) 6,074 5,884 (768) 5,116 TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 130,261 (15,940) 114,321 96,955 (8,034) 88,921 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 137,956 17,304 155,260 113,325 8,838 122,163 Finance income (expenses), net (350) - (350) 407 - 407 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 137,606 17,304 154,910 113,732 8,838 122,570 INCOME TAXES 13,794 - 13,794 1,343 - 1,343 NET INCOME 123,812 17,304 141,116 112,389 8,838 121,227 Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - (103) - (103) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD. 123,812 17,304 141,116 112,286 8,838 121,124













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.50

1.71 1.39

1.50 Diluted 1.45

1.65 1.31

1.41 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF

NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 82,494

82,494 80,843

80,843 Diluted 85,120

85,667 85,802

86,059

Company Contact:

Yair MalcaChief

Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Phone: (917) 607-8654

Email: ir@inmodemd.com

