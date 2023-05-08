InMotion Hosting Earns 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 3rd Consecutive Year

Employee survey places leading web hosting provider, InMotion Hosting, 27 points above the national average.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , an employee-owned and operated technology company specializing in web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at InMotion Hosting. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled that InMotion Hosting has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year," said Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena, Co-Founders of InMotion Hosting. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture that empowers our employees to thrive. Our goal is to enable our team to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

A Great Place to Work starts with having great employees. InMotion Hosting invests in its team by providing opportunities and programs for leadership and career development. The InMotion Hosting team continues to dedicate itself to excellent services for both customers and employees by cultivating its company values of growth, relationships, and care.

Highlights from the survey include:

97% feel they are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation

98% feel they are treated fairly regardless of race

96% feel they are treated fairly regardless of gender

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

See what our employees say about working at InMotion Hosting: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7025985

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 570,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

