U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -30.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,493.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,166.50
    -160.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.30
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.68
    -4.58 (-4.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    +20.60 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.63 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +1.20 (+5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6900
    +1.3700 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,119.59
    -1,657.74 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.58
    -66.02 (-6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.38
    -40.18 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

INmune Bio, Inc. to Present Preclinical Data on INB03 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INmune Bio, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INMB
INmune Bio, Inc.
INmune Bio, Inc.

Data from animal models of trastuzumab-resistant MUC4 HER2+ breast cancer show that treatment with INB03 decreases MUC4 expression, reverses resistance to trastuzumab and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and promotes an immunologically active tumor micro-environment

Boca Raton, Florida, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announces data demonstrate that INmune Bio’s INB03 reverses MUC4 experssion in HER2+ BC cell line (JIMIT-1) to re-establish sensitivity to trastuzumab (traz) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI). Mucin 4 (MUC4), a glycoprotein is an easily measured biomarker in women with breast cancer. Previously, INmune Bio reported MUC4 expression predicts worse survival in women with HER2+ BC (p≤0.04). Study results show this new evaluation focused on the effects of MUC4 expression on the immune cells of the tumor microenvironment (TME) in HER2+ BC. These data were presented here today at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting in 2022, held in New Orleans April 8-13.

The findings of this study predict that women with MUC4+/HER2+ BC are expected to have fewer tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) than women who do not express MUC4 (p=0.018). In a nude mouse model of MUC4+HER2+ BC, the combination of INB03+traz increased the number of activated NK cells (p=0.01) and anti-tumor macrophages (p=0.01) in the TME. In this nude mouse model, anti-tumor macrophage function is more important than NK cell function in controlling tumor growth.

“We have previously shown that MUC4 expression correlates with resistance to traz and TKI,” said lead investigator Dr. Roxana Schillaci of Instituto de Biología y Medicina Experimental in Buenos Aires. “We can add third resistance mechanism to the list - an immunologically “cold” TME. These three resistance mechanisms are driven by soluble TNF produced by the tumor and are reversed by INB03 in the animal models.”

“Resistance to immunotherapy occurs in about a third of women with HER2+ BC,” said RJ Tesi MD, CEO of INmune Bio. “MUC4 is a biomarker of resistance that can be determined from the patient’s biopsy. Identifying a modifiable resistance factor early may allow the clinical team to optimized immunotherapy to improve outcome.”

The poster will be presented by Dr. Roxana Schillaci on April 11. Details of the poster are as follows:

Title: MUC4 enables tumor immune evasion in HER2+ breast cancer

Poster: #2085 in Immune Response to Therapy 1

About INB03

INB03 is a DN-TNF inhibitor that neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF) without affecting trans membrane TNF (tmTNF). Compared to currently available non-selective TNF inhibitors, INB03 preserves the immune response to cancer by decreasing immunosuppressive cells in the TME including TAM and MDSC while promoting recruitment of anti-tumor immune cells including cytolytic CD8+ lymphocytes, NK cells and anti-tumor macrophages. INB03 has completed a open label dose-escalation Phase I trial in patients with advanced cancer. In that trial, INB03 was found to be safe and well tolerated - no dose limiting toxicity was found. INB03 decreased blood biomarkers of inflammation in patients with advanced cancer. INMB is planning a Phase II trial that uses IN03 as part of combination therapy.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is in clinical trial to determine if it can treat cancer (INB03™), Mild Alzheimer’s disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment resistant depression (XPro). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03™, XPro1595, and INKmune™ are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:

David Moss, CFO
(858) 964-3720
info@inmunenbio.com

Investor Contact:
Jason Nelson
Core IR
(516) 842-9614 x-823


Recommended Stories

  • Bicycle Therapeutics shares fall 23% after the company shares interim Phase 1 data

    Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 23.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its urothelial-cancer treatment. Bicycle said its experimental therapy, BT8009, had a 50% overall response rate, and one of the eight patients enrolled in the study who received the smallest dose of the therapy reported a complete response. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting. Bicycle's st

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • Could This Drug Candidate Be a Blockbuster for Sanofi?

    The pharma giant recently shared encouraging results from a late-stage clinical trial for its hemophilia drug candidate.

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

    As bosses begin ordering workers back to the office and masks come off, a new study warns COVID could become the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and Fauci says a wave is likely in the fall.

  • BioXcel Therapeutics: Here's Why I'm Buying and How You Can Trade It

    After receiving an FDA approval, the small-cap biotech looks well positioned as a covered call candidate.

  • Thousands rally in LA to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people including truckers and firefighters from across the country gathered Sunday outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The crowd gathered at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the “People’s Convoy” were parked on nearby streets.…

  • Health experts recommend masks be worn indoors again as cases of COVID-19 BA2 variant increase

    Health experts are recommending that maks be worn indoors again as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again. Dr. Mike joins Good Day to explain.

  • India extends COVID-19 boosters to all adults; some must pay

    India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60.

  • Second booster? Fifth dose? Who is eligible for additional COVID-19 vaccine

    Getting a booster dose greatly reduces the odds of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to the omicron variant, CDC officials said.

  • This Popular Food May Be the Reason You're Always Tired, New Study Suggests

    If you've been feeling especially tired recently, there are a wide range of possible reasons. Sure, you could be not getting enough high-quality sleep, but there are plenty of other potential culprits. For instance, you could be dealing with psychological issues, hormonal issues, and/or your diet could be playing a role, among other possible reasons.Now, a new study finds that eating processed meat is linked with mental and physical fatigue.In the study, published in the journal Nutrients, resea

  • Drugmakers pledge speedier European market launches to avert stricter regulation

    Drugmakers on Monday pledged to speed up the market launch of new drugs in underserved EU member states in a bid to avert stricter regulation by Brussels. European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said in a statement on Monday its members pledge to file for reimbursement by national health systems no later than two years after EU regulatory approval, "provided that local systems allow it". While EU drug approval is largely centralised, with the European Medicines Agency acting as watchdog, procedures to subsequently set the treatment price for national health systems remain in the hands of member states and differ greatly.

  • People Are Calling Out "Positive" Stereotypes That Are Actually Harmful, And It's An Important Conversation

    "That those who struggle with mental illness are inherently 'deep' and 'creative' because of their pain. I'm tired of how romanticized these issues are."View Entire Post ›

  • Why This Coastal County in New Jersey Has the State's Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

    Ocean County, a coastal region in central New Jersey, is home to some of the state’s most exclusive waterfront communities and its fastest-growing town, Lakewood. A Republican bastion in a state controlled by Democrats, the county is largely suburban, encompassing more land than all but one other county in New Jersey. Now, as the United States begins to chart a path through a third year of the pandemic, Ocean County also illustrates a stubborn public health challenge: A large share of its reside

  • Taking This OTC Cold Medication May Be Putting Your Heart in Danger

    From skipping that cheeseburger to walking an extra mile, we make countless calculations every day to increase our odds of better heart health. Yet experts say there's one thing you may be doing that could take a serious toll on your heart's wellbeing—and you probably don't know that it has an effect at all. The Mayo Clinic points out that there's one type of over-the-counter (OTC) cold medication which could be hurting your heart in several ways, and if you happen to have one particular cardiov

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Essential Virus Update

    Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Yahoo! Finance about the impact Omicron is having in the U.S., explaining what he expects in the coming weeks and months, including his concerns about the BA.2 subvariant spreading across the world. What did he say, and how can you stay safe? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 An Uptick In U.S. COVID-19 Cases Is Coming "Due to the fact that the infections are coming down somewhat, there'

  • New COVID-19 subvariant picking up steam, but could struggle spreading in warmer months

    While it may be more infectious than the Omicron variant, a BA.2 wave could be less severe with more people outdoors.

  • Nikki Grahame’s death exposed a fractured care system failing people with anorexia

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: Limited treatment options and harmful stereotypes surrounding the mental illness are preventing anorexia patients from accessing the care they desperately need, Saman Javed finds

  • Taiwan orders Pfizer's COVID-19 pill as infections rise

    Taiwan has ordered 700,000 units of Pfizer Inc's anti-viral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, its health minister said on Monday, amid a steady increase in the number of infections as the government pledges to gradually reopen its borders. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to strict and early control measures. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pills ordered would be enough to cover 3% of Taiwan's population, with half of them due to arrive in the second quarter this year.