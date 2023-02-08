U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

INmune Bio, Inc. Receives Approximately $6.4 Million in Research and Development Rebates from Australia and the United Kingdom

INmune Bio, Inc.
·4 min read
INmune Bio, Inc.
INmune Bio, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announces that it has received a combined approximately $6.4 million in research and development refunds from both Australia (~$3.7 million) and the United Kingdom (~$2.7 million). The Company will use the rebates to reinvest in its clinical programs, particularly the ongoing Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial in Australia and Canada.

“The R&D rebates are a non-dilutive source of funding that enable INmune to meaningfully reinvest the proceeds to increase recruitment and enrollment in both Australia where we expect to continue to receive future rebates associated with increased spend and Canada where we are expanding the Phase 2 AD program. We continue to expand our international enrollment and are working diligently on trying to open additional international countries for the Phase 2 AD trial while we continue to collaborate with the FDA and its manufacturing review of the planned U.S. trial,” commented David Moss, Chief Financial Officer.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials: The Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. DN-TNF product candidates are in clinical trials to determine if they can treat cancer (INB03™), Mild Alzheimer’s disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment-resistant depression (XPro™). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ developed to prime a patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies, and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03™, XPro1595, and INKmune™ are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:
David Moss, CFO

(858) 964-3720
info@inmunebio.com

Investor Contact:
Jason Nelson
Core IR
(516) 842-9614 x-823


