Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Innate Pharma Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update. I would now like to welcome Henry Wheeler, VP, Investor Relations and Communications, to begin the call. Henry, over to you.

Henry Wheeler: Thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. This morning, Innate issued a press release for our Q3 financial results and business updates. We look forward to highlighting the progress made during the year-to-date as well as addressing future goals and milestones. The press release and today's presentation are both available on the IR section of our website. On Slide 2, before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements regarding the financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product plan development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted On Slide 3, on today's call, we will be joined by Mondher Mahjoubi, our Chief Executive Officer.

Then we are pleased to welcome Sonia Quaratino, our new Chief Medical Officer, who will cover updates on lacutamab and monalizumab. We'll then hand the call over to Yannis Morel, EVP of BD and Product Portfolio Strategy, who will then discuss our ANKET and ADC platform updates. We also have Frederic Lombard, our CFO, on the line for Q&A. Mondher, I'll now hand the call over to you.

Mondher Mahjoubi: Thank you, Henry. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call. Please move to Slide 4. So it is a reminder of our strategy. As an early clinical stage company, our business model centers around three key priorities where we look to drive value from our early R&D efforts through later-stage partnerships where it makes sense to do so. Our ambition is to develop innovative drug candidates that contribute to transform cancer care through a strong pipeline of differentiated antibodies. Firstly, we look to create near-term value driven by our lead proprietary drug candidate, lacutamab, which is in clinical development for T-cell lymphoma with updates coming at this ASH meeting, including final CTCL and early PTCL data.

As a reminder, our focus remains to leverage the value of our products as much as possible, which will further validate our science and offer capital that we can reinvest to advance our early R&D engine. We want to make sure that if we can gain valuable competencies, via a partner agreement for lacutamab, we will consider that in our development plans for the product as we look to later-stage trials as we have done in the past for other partnered assets. Second, we continue to fuel our pipeline and create longer-term value by leveraging our antibody engineering capabilities to develop innovative molecules with a primary focus on ANKET, our multi-specific NK cell engager proprietary platform, and we are pleased to see continued progress with Sanofi presenting various updates for the Lead ANKET program, SAR443579 this year at ASCO, at ESMO and also upcoming at ASH.

We also look to move our lead proprietary and ANKET IPH6501 toward Phase 1 trial this year. Moreover, as we develop antibody targets for our ANKET platform, we recognized that some of these binders may be more suitable for antibody drug conjugates therapeutics. And we announced some further updates in our ADC pipeline today. Last but not least, we are building a strong and sustainable foundation for our business with various partnerships across industry and academia. And here, our AstraZeneca partnership with monalizumab is progressing well in lung cancer. Before I hand over to Sonia, on Slide 5, you have a summary of our pipeline which shows how we continue to translate our science into a robust portfolio of proprietary and partnered assets.

But it also illustrates how we are executing against our strategy with our lead proprietary asset, lacutamab ANKET and Emergent ADCs supported by partnered products with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Takeda, from late to early stage development. We anticipate a series of potential clinical data readouts and catalysts in the upcoming couple of years as our R&D engine looks to leverage our scientific know-how to create sustainable business. I would like now to pass the call over to Sonia, who will review the progress made with our portfolio starting with lacutamab, our most advanced proprietary asset. Sonia?

Sonia Quaratino: Thank you, Mondher. On Slide 6, let me summarize the progress we are making with lacutamab, our KIR3DL2 antibody. In T-cell lymphoma, we are pursuing a fast-to-market strategy for lacutamab in the niche indication of Sezary syndrome where lacutamab was granted U.S. Fast Track designation and EU Prime designation in 2020. We have expanded past Sezary syndrome for mycosis fungoides, and we have seen encouraging preliminary data from our Phase 2 trial in both diseases. For the Sezary syndrome, we announced early this month that final data is due at ASH next month, and we expect to have final data now for the mycosis fungoides later this year. Finally, we continue to enroll patients with refractory/relapsed peripheral T-cell lymphoma in Phase 1b with lacutamab monotherapy and in a randomized Phase 2 with lacutamab in combination with chemo and some update will also be presented at ASH.

We announced earlier this month that the U.S. FDA placed lacutamab trial on a partial clinical hold due to one case of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in the TELLOMAK trial, and we are currently undertaking efforts to address the FDA request and carried out an in-depth analysis of the HLH case together with the steering committee with independent experts, which point to the fact that the case is related to the aggressive disease progression. On Slide 7 we have the final efficacy data in Sezary syndrome that have been accepted for oral presentation at ASH. The abstract details that in this heavily pretreated post-mogalizumab patient pool with a medium number of six prior therapies. The global overall response rate was an encouraging 37.5%, as can be seen on the waterfall plot on the slide and then overall response of 46.4% in skin and 48.2% in blood.

We also observed a clinical benefit rate of 87.5% and the medium progression-free survival of eight months. It was very encouraging to see efficacy confirmed in the larger Phase 2 trial in these late-line patients together with a favorable safety profile. We look forward to sharing the full presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting in San Diego and sharing the data with the regulatory authorities. Next, I would like to update you on monalizumab, an asset we have licensed to AstraZeneca. To remind you, monalizumab is an anti-NKG2A, which acts upon the checkpoint pathway to potentiate NK cells and activate tumor infiltrating CD8 T-cells. On this slide, you can see an overview of the late-stage development plan for monalizumab in lung cancer. Building upon the data of the Phase 2 COAST trial, AstraZeneca commenced PACIFIC-9, a Phase 3 trial of durvalumab alone or combined with monalizumab or oleclumab, an anti-CD73 antibody as consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer who have not progressed after concurrent chemoradiation.

The Phase 2 COAST study had a similar study design to the PACIFIC-9. The results of an interim analysis after a median follow-up of 11.5 months were published in Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2022. The results showed that the primary endpoint of confirmed overall response rate by investigator assessment, was 35.5% with durvalumab plus monalizumab versus 17.9% with durvalumab alone. PFS was prolonged for durvalumab plus monalizumab versus durvalumab alone with a hazard ratio of 0.42. And 12-month PFS rate was 72.7% with durvalumab plus monalizumab versus 33.9% with durvalumab alone. The AstraZeneca-sponsored NeoCOAST-2 study is also underway in an earlier stage in lung cancer, evaluating monalizumab and durvalumab with chemo in the neovaduvant setting.

I will now hand over to Yannis to cover our ANKET and ADC platform.

Yannis Morel: Thank you, Sonia. On Slide 9, I wanted to highlight our proprietary NK cell engager platform that we call ANKET. ANKET standing for antibody-based NK Cell engager therapeutics. ANKET is a versatile fit-for-purpose technology made of antibody building blocks that is creating a new class of multi-specific engager to induce synthetic immunity against cancer. This technology platform, which is leveraging our scientific expertise in the NK cell space is an engine for us to create a series of drug candidates addressing multiple tumor targets. The backbone of the ANKET platform consists in the unique engagement of the activating NK cell receptors, NKp46 and CD16 on the NK cells which allows for optimal harnessing of the NK cell functions.

In addition, this mechanism can be further increased by the addition of the IL-2 variant in order to induce NK cell proliferation. On Slide 10, I wanted to share our enthusiasm for this platform. As you can see, our pipeline of ANKET molecule is significantly growing, with Sanofi having now licensed three molecules with two of them in the clinic and having an option on two other undisclosed targets. Also, our most advanced proprietary ANKET, IPH65, which is targeting CD20 and is armed with an IL-2 variant as cleared IND and is currently starting Phase 1. In addition, we have several proprietary preclinical programs against multiple targets. On the right panel, you can see the detailed mechanism of action of the ANKET molecules which we have published in a couple of articles in high-impact journals.

Our natural biotechnology paper published in January this year described the joint work with Sanofi on the CD123 NK cell engager, IPH6101 or SAR'579. SAR'579 is a core engaging NKp46 and CD16 on NK cells and therefore, triggers potent antigen-dependent killing of IML tumors as well as production of key cytokine for the antitumor immune response, but without inducing the systemic cytokine release, which is a dose-limiting feature of the T cell engagers. Moreover, we have shown in our Sanofi report medicine paper that the incorporation of an IL-2 variant into a ANKET induce a preferential NK cell proliferation within the tumor microenvironment increasing, therefore, the number of antitumor effector NK cells. On Slide 11, you can see another view of the clinical data presented this year at ASCO and ESMO and also the abstract that has been accepted for presentation at this year's ASH meeting for the CD123 ANKET program also named SAR443579.

In the ASH abstract, we were encouraged to see further single agent activity and safety for the SAR'579 in relapsed/refractory IML patients. Additional complete responses were observed with now five complete responses out of 15 patients treated at the 1 mg per kg dose levels. SAR'579 was well tolerated at those up to 6 mg per kg with no dose-limiting toxicity observed and only 2 grade 1 CRS observed out of 43 patients. We look forward to the full presentation at ASH. In the ESMO update, two of the complete responders previously reported at ASCO remain in remission after 8.8 and 12.2 months after treatment, highlighting the durability of these responses. The FDA awarded SAR'579 Fast Track Designation in May, and Sanofi plans to evaluate further dose levels.

We look forward to further updates from Sanofi in due course. On Slide 12, you can see a summary of our Sanofi alliance. In 2016, we signed an initial agreement for two ANKET molecule up to - worth up to €400 million in milestones among which we announced €60 million to date. Both programs have progressed with SAR'579 and SAR'514 now in Phase 1 clinical trial. In December last year, we signed a further agreement whereby Sanofi license the IPH62 ANKET program targeting B7-H3, a solid tumor target with an option on two other undisclosed targets. Sanofi paid €25 million upfront with €1.35 billion in total milestones plus royalties. This now takes the total milestone package of our collaboration up to €1.75 billion plus royalties. We look forward to working with Sanofi as we bring this new ANKET to the clinic.

Slide 13 highlights our growing ADC pipeline. As we continue to develop next-generation therapeutics, utilizing our antibody engineering platform, we find that for some tumor targets, we can generate antibodies more treated for ADC than for ANKET especially when they show good internalizing properties. Our agreement with Takeda in the field is providing a validation to this research approach and highlights our capability to generate differentiated ADC conjugates. On Slide 14, I wanted to give you some more details on our Nectin-4 targeted ADC, IPH45 as we prepare the IND. We have selected an antibody targeting a unique epitope, which is not competing with the one of enfortumab vedotin or PADCEV, and we are using a top-1 payload with a stable and hydrophilic linker.

These key scientific attributes for IPH45 translate into features that we have - that have the potential to maximize the next info opportunity across various solid tumors. First, in preclinical models, IPH45 has demonstrated a larger therapeutic index and a longer PK compared to enfortumab vedotin, which could improve the dosing regimen and aim at a better safety profile in patients. Second, as shown on the graph on the right, IPH45 shows strong antitumor efficacy in preclinical in vivo model resistance to enfortumab vedotin suggesting that IPH45 could be active in patients refractory or relapsing after EV or other MMAE-based therapeutics. Last, the bystander effect of the top one payload selected together with the increased therapeutic index suggests that IPH45 could address multiple tumor types across various Nectin-4 expression levels.

Altogether, IPH45 has a unique profile with promising preclinical data that could translate into better patient outcomes across indications and lines of treatment. I will now turn to Mondher for a summary.

Mondher Mahjoubi: Thanks, Yannis. Please move to Slide 15, where we highlight the updates we are looking forward to at ASH in a few weeks' time in San Diego, where we will share the lacutamab updates, and Sanofi will present SAR'579 ANKET updates. We also plan to host a KOL call on site during the conference, and we look forward to further discuss on the lacutamab data with you. So let me summarize now and maybe if we move to Slide 16, you may be familiar with this slide. We continue to work diligently to execute across all our strategic pillars, and we believe that we are laying the foundation to drive near- and long-term value. Looking at our clinical program, we expect to achieve a number of milestones over the next two years.

As you've heard from Sonia, lacutamab Phase 2 TELLOMAK final Sezary syndrome and MF data is due at the end of this year, in addition to initial PTCL data. In parallel, we continue to develop our ANKET platform, further reinforced by our partnership with Sanofi, and we are very encouraged by the initial clinical data presented at Congresses this year and the IND clearance for our proprietary ANKET, which is progressing toward the clinic. We believe that this represents a natural evolution of our platform. Last but not least, for monalizumab, the lung cancer trials are underway, and we continue to advance the adenosine pathway agents in the clinic where the Phase 2 for IPH5201 in early lung cancer is underway. Let's move to the conclusion slide, please.

As you can tell, we continue our exciting journey at Innate. We look to build our business to create value for patients and stakeholders. In summary, we have positioned Innate Pharma for the future with our strategy and made meaningful progress across all three strategic pillars. With our R&D engine and antibody engineering expertise, our science is producing more candidates to progress to the clinic. So we are developing alone. Some we are developing alone and some partners. We have a focus on our NK cell engager platform, ANKET, as well as antibody drug conjugates. But in parallel, our late-stage portfolio continues to advance, and - as we look to maximize the late-stage portfolio assets of both lacutamab and monalizumab. Second, our partnership strategy continues to evolve with the Takeda deal add in to those of AstraZeneca and Sanofi.

Finally, we have - we continue to carefully manage our resources so we can continue our sustainable business and invest in progress in our pipeline. I'm very pleased that we continue to have a strong cash position with a runway into the second half of 2025. So collectively, we are driving value across our business and finally, advancing our goal to deliver innovative medicines to patients. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress. That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call to questions.

