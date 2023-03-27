The Inner Circle Acknowledges Dr. Lauren Roles as a Top Pinnacle Provider for her contributions as an Internist

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Lauren Roles is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Provider for her contributions as an Internist.

Dr. Roles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver and completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. The doctor then finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Dr. Roles is a dual board-certified internist at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, Washington. According to Dr. Roles, she focuses on enabling people to identify and reach their health goals so that they can do everything they want to do. She has special training in helping older adults with complicated health problems and enjoys being able to create tailored plans for each individual, considering their unique conditions, concerns, and hopes. She notes that she believes that the key to practicing medicine well is to listen to the needs of patients.

Dr. Roles is also board-certified in geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). According to the doctor, the ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention diagnosis and treatment of adult diseases. She asserts that physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists and manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Dr. Roles is associated with the American College of Physicians, The American Geriatric Society, and the Oregon Geriatric Society.

In her spare time, Dr. Roles enjoys reading a good science fiction or fantasy novel. She also enjoys her golden doodle, Samwise, named after The Lord of the Rings character, and her cat, Na'Vi, who is named for the blue people from Avatar. Dr. Roles is also fascinated by evolutionary biology and is building her own tiny collection of dinosaur fossils. One day she hopes to participate in a real dig.

The doctor would like to thank her parents, Royal and Diane Roles, for all their support. She would like to dedicate this honor to her mentor and high school biology teacher, Mr. Deopke.

