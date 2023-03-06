The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Matthew A. T. Clarke, MD, MBA, as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Occupational and Environmental Medicine field

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew A. T. Clarke, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Occupational and Environmental Medicine field.

Dr. Clarke earned a medical degree from Albany Medical College in 1996 and completed his residency in family medicine at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in 1999. He finished a residency in preventive medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in 2008. The doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). According to Dr. Clarke, the ABFM is a non-profit independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Dr. Clarke has worked in private practice in the Forest Hills section of Queens, NY since 2006 and has practiced in the medical field since 1999. He notes that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Dr. Clarke relayed that his father was ill when he was young, and that gave him the desire to go into the healthcare field to help others. He primarily focuses on patients who are dealing with Workers' Compensation and mentors them on how best to navigate dealing with illness and injuries that keep them from working. He feels his father has been a great influence to his success, always motivating him to achieve his goals.

In his spare time, the doctor most enjoys ministry at his church. He and his wife head the family ministry at their church.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inner-circle-acknowledges-matthew-a-t-clarke-md-mba-as-a-pinnacle-lifetime-member-for-his-contributions-to-the-occupational-and-environmental-medicine-field-301763660.html

SOURCE The Inner Circle