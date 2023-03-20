The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mr. David Benson as a Top Life Member for his contributions as an attorney

Federal Way, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently circulated in The Inner Circle, Mr. David Benson is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in HVAC services and repair.

Mr. Benson served in the United States Air National Guard from 1981 to 1994 where he attained the rank of First Sergeant E-6. with the Air National Guard. He obtained a certificate in civil engineering from the United States Air Force School of Civil Engineering during this time and holds other certifications, including a Universal CFC and HCC Processing Technician from the U.S. Department of Defense; an HVAC Certification from Renton Technical College in Renton Washington; and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Gas Furnace Certificates from HVAC Training School in Brier, Washington.

Mr. Benson began his career of HVAC services and repair by providing superior service as a heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician for aircraft manufacturer, The Boeing Company, in Seattle from 1979 to 2015. He notes that he founded Benson Filter Maintenance LLC, a premier HVAC repair and maintenance service, a year later in Seattle, where he serves as president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Benson has received numerous recognitions for his career with the Air Guard, including a Certificate of Recognition for Service during the Period of the Cold War from the U.S. Secretary of Defense; Service Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Award; a Certificate from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) Air University, and a certificate of Retirement, Air National Guard United States Air Force signed by the President. According to Mr. Benson, he takes great pride in his years in the Air Force National Guard in 1981 to 1994, while he was also at Boeing. He went through basic training, Air Force training, and also learned HVAC through the military.

According to Mr. Benson, he strives to make Benson Filter Maintenance LLC the number one HVAC service and repair business in the area and continues to provide a reliable product for his clients.

