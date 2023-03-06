The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sara Talken, MD, as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Obstetrics and Gynecological Fields

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Talken, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Obstetrics and Gynecological Fields.

Dr. Talken earned her Medical Degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center where she served as Chief Resident and received both Student Excellence and Medical Student Teaching awards.



Dr. Talken was determined from a young age to become a doctor and work in women's healthcare. She notes that she is widely known as a passionate, caring physician, and makes a point to listen closely to her patients' concerns and help get to the bottom of whatever medical issues they might be experiencing. "I love working with OB-Gyn patients because I love the continuity of the profession," the physician said. "I want my patients to know that I'm part of their team. Whether it's them having a baby or struggling with (menstrual) period issues and pain, my number one goal is their health and safety. They can always trust me and know that I'm going to take excellent care of them."



Dr. Sara Talken is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and specializes in comprehensive women's health care, from well-woman exams and routine gynecology to pregnancy care and management of menopause and mid-life issues and conditions. She has been in practice since August 2019 with Specialists in Women's Care at the offices in Olathe and Lansing, KS.



According to Dr. Talken and her fellow team of physicians at Specialists in Women's Care offer their patients board-certified expertise with more than 100 years of combined experience to meet the needs of women at every stage of life. The clinic's mission is to ensure that women have close access to quality healthcare from doctors they know and trust.



Dr. Talken is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She notes that the 343-bed hospital has been serving the healthcare needs of the Kansas City metropolitan region since December 1978. Dr. Talken was born at the hospital where she now delivers babies, which is a fact she likes to share with her patients.



In her spare time, Dr. Talken enjoys spending time with her family. She is married with two young children, ages 3 and eleven months, and spends much of that time doing "little-kid" activities. The doctor notes that one of their favorite family outings is visiting the zoo.

