The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sharon E. Oster, MD, as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Medical Field

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sharon E. Oster, MD, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Medical Field.

Dr. Oster completed a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Colorado, receiving honors from The Phi Beta Kappa Society, and earned an MD at East Virginia Medical School in 1980. The doctor completed her residency at the Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center in Martinez, where she was previously recognized with the Resident of the Year Award. She is a member of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM).

Prior to her current position, the doctor worked at Saint Alphonsus Hospital from 1999 to 2006 and then served as Chief of the Infection Control Committee in Pinole, CA, from 1990 to 1998. She also served with the AIDS clinics in Martinez and Oakland, CA, from 1985 to 1999, and as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis from 1985 to 1989.

Dr. Oster is considered an expert in the field of internal medicine and infectious diseases. She is the owner and a practicing physician at Oster Medical Group in Boise, ID. Dr. Oster largely attributes her success to her talent for connecting with her patients, and she hopes to retire sometime soon.

According to Dr. Oster, she is a civic-minded citizen in her community, volunteering with the Idaho Historical Society and participating as a flutist in the Canyon County Flute Orchestra and the Mulligan Capital City Band. She is affiliated with the American Board of Internal Medicine and her respective state and county medical associations. The doctor was recognized with America's Best in Medicine Award by the American Health Council in 2019.

In her spare time, the doctor is an accomplished flutist and enjoys reading mysteries. Dr. Oster wishes to honor the loving memory of her dear husband, David; her father, Robert; her mother, Caroline; and her grandmother, Ellen Evans. She would also like to acknowledge her daughter, Stephanie, and thank her for her love and support.

