Inner Mongolia Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen Opens in Beijing

·2 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Mongolia Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen opened in Beijing on August 10, according to the Organizing Committee of the Exhibition.

Visitors are admiring exquisite embroideries at the Inner Mongolia Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen.

With the support of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen is sponsored by the Women's Federation of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hinggan League Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hinggan League Administrative Office. The "People at the Northern Border Follow the Party, and Make Joint Efforts on a New Journey" themed embroidery exhibition is composed of five sections such as "Green Development - Hinggan League with Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains" and "National Unity - Embroideries of the Same Mind across China."

In the five sections, over 100 embroideries are exhibited in total, to vividly show honors awarded to Hinggan League in recent years such as National Unity and Progress Demonstration League of China, National Ecological Civilization Development Demonstration League, and a Base for the Innovative Practice of "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains Are Invaluable Assets" with colorful silk threads and embroideries.

Handmade embroidery by farmers and herdsmen in Hinggan League is a handicraft formed in long-term production and life, which incorporates aesthetic connotations of all ethnic groups to create embroideries mainly characterized by lively lines, eye-catching colors and bright and beautiful patterns and highlight the excellent qualities of warm and honest people in Inner Mongolia. During targeted poverty alleviation, with the vigorous support of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League carried forward the traditional handicraft of handmade embroidery by farmers and herdsmen, to realize full-scale and industrial leaping development and help 21,000 farmers and herdsmen boost incomes and get rid of poverty. In the stage of fully pushing forward rural revitalization, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee gives greater support, further promotes the prosperous development of the embroidery industry and helps farmers and herdsmen increase incomes by taking a series of measures such as connecting sales channels and holding more exhibitions and promotions.

The Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen will last until September 7. In this period, embroideries exhibited can be ordered in bulks, to further broaden the sales channel of embroideries by farmers and herdsmen through the exhibition.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=427452

Caption: Visitors are admiring exquisite embroideries at the Inner Mongolia Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inner-mongolia-hinggan-league-exhibition-of-embroideries-by-farmers-and-herdsmen-opens-in-beijing-301605476.html

SOURCE Organizing Committee of the Hinggan League Exhibition of Embroideries by Farmers and Herdsmen

