U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.40
    -28.47 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,780.40
    -298.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,439.06
    -109.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    +3.08 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.20
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    +0.0040 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    +0.4210 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,531.47
    -1,044.51 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.37
    +23.08 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.92
    +23.59 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

INNERGEX announces closing of $172.5 million bought deal equity financing and $37 million concurrent private placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INGXF

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") has completed today its previously announced bought deal equity financing of common shares. The Corporation issued an aggregate of 9,718,650 common shares, including 1,267,650 common shares issued as a result of the full exercise at closing of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters"), at an offering price of $17.75 per common share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $172,506,038 (the "Offering").

As part of the Investor Rights Agreement between Innergex and HQI Canada Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec ("HQI"), HQI owns a preferential subscription right allowing it to maintain its 19.95% ownership of the common shares of Innergex. Therefore, it can subscribe to Innergex common shares in connection with any issuance at an equal price, including in the context of a bought deal equity financing. Concurrent with the Offering, Innergex also closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") with HQI. A total of 2,100,000 common shares were issued at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $37,275,000. The common shares offered pursuant to the Private Placement were sold directly to HQI, without an underwriter or placement agent.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement to fund a portion of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the ordinary shares of Aela Generación S.A. and Aela Energía SpA (together "Aela"), a 332 MW portfolio of three newly-built operating wind assets in Chile (the "Acquisition") or should the Acquisition not successfully close, the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement, to be used for general corporate purposes including future growth initiatives.

The common shares of the Offering were distributed under a short form prospectus dated February 16, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 80 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,152 MW (gross 3,852 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and 8 solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development, 3 of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 733 MW (gross 770 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,122 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
To inform readers of the Corporation's future prospects, this press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Information"), including anticipated completion of the Acquisition, the integration of Aela, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement, the Corporation's growth targets, power production, prospective projects, successful development, construction and financing (including tax equity funding) of the projects under construction and the advanced-stage prospective projects, sources and impact of funding, project acquisitions, execution of non-recourse project-level financing (including the timing and amount thereof), and strategic, operational and financial benefits and accretion expected to result from such acquisitions, business strategy, future development and growth prospects (including expected growth opportunities under the Strategic Alliance with Hydro-Québec), business integration, governance, business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "would", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terms that state that certain events will or will not occur. It represents the projections and expectations of the Corporation relating to future events or results as of the date of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information includes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of securities laws including information regarding the Corporation's expected production, targeted Free Cash Flow and targeted Free Cash Flow per Share (including on a combined basis with Aela), Aela's expected production, expected electricity demand, targeted revenues, targeted operating, general and administrative expenses and other statements that are not historical facts. Such information is intended to inform readers of expected results, of the potential financial impact of completed and future acquisitions and of the Corporation's ability to sustain current dividends and to fund its growth. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-Looking Information is based on certain key assumptions made by the Corporation, including, without restriction, those concerning hydrology, wind regimes and solar irradiation; performance of operating facilities, acquisitions and commissioned projects; project performance; availability of capital resources and timely performance by third parties of contractual obligations; favourable market conditions for share issuance to support growth financing; favourable economic and financial market conditions; the Corporation's success in developing and constructing new facilities; successful renewal of PPAs; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant event occurring outside the ordinary course of business such as a natural disaster, pandemic or other calamity; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and no material breach of cybersecurity, receipt of regulatory approvals and expected closing of the Acquisition. Please refer to Section 5 - Outlook of the 2021 Annual Report for details regarding the assumptions used with respect to the 2022 growth targets and outlook for the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.

For more information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed, implied or presented by the forward-looking information or on the principal assumptions used to derive this information, please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c0743.html

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Stock of SPAC that is buying Trump's company that launched Truth Social jumps toward 4-month high

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. shot up 17.4% toward a four-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social launched over the long weekend with glitches, but at the top of Apple Inc.'s list of free apps downloaded. The SPAC had announced in October 2021 a plan to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which launched Truth Social. The SPAC's stock is on track to open at the highes

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Looking for relatively safe investments in the current inflationary environment? Consider these two fundamentally strong stocks.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses: Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • What war in Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders Russian troops to separatist regions

    Markets calmed somewhat early Tuesday, but investors were expected to remain on edge as they monitored escalating tensions over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that were expected to result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that a full-scale invasion could soon take place. Western leaders “will see this as the crossing of a clear red line…bringing closer the point at which the sanctions hammer will fall,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a Monday note.

  • Home Depot Stock Rises as Investors Cheer Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Home Depot stock rose Tuesday after the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsThe Hang Seng Tech

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Electric vehicle makers stand to benefit from the ongoing multi-decade shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified ones. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen some correction this year. The young company has started deliveries of its electric pickup truck, the R1T, even as Ford plans to begin deliveries of F-150 Lightning this spring and Tesla has delayed production of its Cybertruck to 2023.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making High Tide Inc. (CVE:HITI)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at High Tide Inc.'s...