JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

INNERGEX ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

·3 min read
In this article:
  • INGXF

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announced that Jean-François Neault has left his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective today. Mr. Neault joined Innergex in 2018 and was acting as Chief Financial Officer since November 2018.

Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer,, Innergex (CNW Group/Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.)
Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer,, Innergex (CNW Group/Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.)

Effective today, Mr. Jean Trudel will be acting as Chief Financial Officer, a position that will combine financial activities including accounting, treasury, tax, financial planning, acquisition as well as other responsibilities. Mr. Trudel has been with the Corporation since 2002. He occupied various functions at Innergex including M&A, accounting, financing, capital structure optimization, investor relations, communications, up to overseeing the development strategy across all markets, including acquisitions, financing and project development as the Chief Investment and Development Officer since 2015.

"Our strong and experienced leadership team will continue to focus on our goal in 2022 to consolidate and expand our current position by continuing to diversify our portfolio of assets through the development of our own projects and acquisitions, either in our traditional or in storage and green hydrogen technologies" said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "I am proud to welcome Jean Trudel in his new role. His deep understanding of our Corporation and our industry and his strong experience in key roles related to his new position will bring great value to Innergex."

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 80 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,152 MW (gross 3,852 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and 8 solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development, 3 of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 733 MW (gross 770 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,122 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

To inform readers of the Corporation's future prospects, this press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Information") that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "would", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terms that state that certain events will or will not occur. It represents the projections and expectations of the Corporation relating to future events or results as of the date of this press release.

For more information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed, implied or presented by the forward-looking information or on the principal assumptions used to derive this information, please refer to the "Forward Looking Information" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c9270.html

