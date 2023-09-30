Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:INE) future prospects. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. The CA$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$87m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$21m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Innergex Renewable Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Innergex Renewable Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CA$21m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Innergex Renewable Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Innergex Renewable Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

