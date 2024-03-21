Innergex Renewable Energy Insiders Added CA$795.3k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Innergex Renewable Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Marc-Andre Aube bought CA$308k worth of shares at a price of CA$7.69 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$8.11 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Innergex Renewable Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about CA$8.55 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Innergex Renewable Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Innergex Renewable Energy. Overall, five insiders shelled out CA$590k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Innergex Renewable Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Innergex Renewable Energy insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about CA$12m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Innergex Renewable Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Innergex Renewable Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Innergex Renewable Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

