U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,864.08
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.54
    -49.88 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,412.06
    -36.34 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.72
    -2.47 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    -0.45 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3260
    +0.4200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,115.54
    -732.20 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.90
    +9.07 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

InnerPlant grows with new John Deere-backed millions for sustainable farming

Christine Hall
·3 min read

The world is headed for a food shortage by 2050 as its population increases, so anything to make it easier for farmers to grow food will go a long way.

That’s what InnerPlant founder and CEO Shely Aronov is trying to do with her startup that uses plant physiology to gather loads of data to make farming more efficient and sustainable. Or more simply, uses sensing and satellite technologies so plants can “talk” to their growers.

Shely Aronov and Rod Kumimoto started the Davis, California-based company in 2018 and spent much of the past four years in R&D mode developing genetically engineered crops that give off early “signals,” for example, of when they are thirsty, have a pest attack or need nitrogen so that farmers can act quickly.

And by knowing all of this before it becomes a crisis, InnerPlant helps farmers reduce the amount of chemical pesticides needed or harvests lost to pathogens, like fungal.

The company raised $5.65 million in a seed round in 2021, led by MS&AD Ventures, and is now back with $16 million in Series A funding. This time, Deere & Co. led the round and was joined by MS&AD Ventures, Bee Partners and UpWest.

The new investment gives InnerPlant $22 million in total funding to date as it prepares to launch its first soybean product, in 2024. In addition, the company will start launching satellites to speak to its sensors in 2023.

“We now have a really efficient process to develop soybean traits, and we're now working on the first commercial product which is the fungal detection of soybean sensors.” Aronov told TechCrunch. “We should have that in field trials next year, and then a soft launch with our Inner Circle members.”

InnerPlant’s Inner Circle has 75 farmers working about 400,000 acres. These are a group of farmers that paid $500 early-on in the company’s lifecycle to get access to products first.

Since its seed round, the company has grown to 18 employees. Last October, InnerPlant hired Randy Shultz to head R&D. For over 15 years, he had previously held similar roles at Arcadia Biosciences, Inari and Monsanto.

The company also moved into a large laboratory early this year, and “finally had the place to deploy capital,” Aronov said. Now the company will hire more people in R&D, data and engineering, business development, customer success and marketing.

Meanwhile, Deere & Co. is no stranger to innovation on the farm. Early this year, John Deere announced its self-driving tractors and its See & Spray targeted technology.

Than Hartsock, director of corn and soybean production systems for Deere & Co., told TechCrunch the investment in InnerPlant fit his company’s mission to help farmers be better at preparing their land and producing better crops through technology like precision application.

“Being able to give the plant what it needs, when it needs it, in many cases at the individual plant level, is the direction that our strategy is taking us,” he added. “Shely and our teams quickly found that our visions were very aligned. Our investment is a commitment to being part of understanding how a solution such as this could drive more efficiency in crop production. Getting ready to get rid of waste from the system ultimately will drive a more profitable, better outcome for the farmer.”

Concert Bio lands pre-seed round to fix hydroponic farming’s ‘dirty secret’

Edited at 10:02 a.m. CST: the company corrected its data provided including 400,000 acres as the number Inner Circle farmers work and removing Tau Ventures as an investor.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar army helicopters fire on school, killing six -media, residents

    Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the army overthrew an elected government early last year. Use of schools as bases by both the military and armed groups also increased across the country, the organisation said in a report this month, disrupting education and endangering children.

  • Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

    Can Boeing's Starliner compete with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on price? And if not, what's the future for Boeing and its spaceship?

  • Wolfspeed turns to NC A&T to help build, diversify its growing workforce

    As Wolfspeed grows in N.C., it looks to the Triad and N.C. A&T specifically for longterm STEM workforce.

  • Professor Behind $12 Billion Empire Fuels China’s Tech Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Zexiang grew up in rural China during the Cultural Revolution, when capitalists were the enemy. Now the 61-year-old academic has quietly emerged as one of the country’s most successful angel investors, backing more than 60 startups including drone giant DJI.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for

  • Hitting the Books: What if 'Up' but pigeons?

    In the sequel to 2014's 'What If?' Randall Munroe returns with more scientific answers to more absurd hypotheticals.

  • Perseverance: Nasa Mars rover collects 'amazing' rock samples

    The Perseverance robot is close to completing its first set of objectives on Mars.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks in Focus

    ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD Monday Japan’s Statistics Bureau releases annual inflation data through August. Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, exceeding the Bank of Japan 2% target for four straight months.

  • Genelux sets IPO terms, as the biotech could be valued at up to $165 millino

    Genelux Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotechnology company focused on treating difficult-to-treat tumors could be valued at up to $164.99 million. The company said it is offering 2.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $6 and $7 a share, as the company looks to raise up to $17.5 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GNLX." Benchmark and Brookline Capital are the underwriters. T

  • This Options Play Could Turn That Frown Upside Down

    Evolus, Inc. is small-cap company rapidly taking market share in the growing "aesthetic neurotoxin" space -- a.k.a. Using the April $10 call strikes, fashion a covered call order with a net debit in the $7.60 to $7.80 a share range (net stock price - option premium).

  • GE HealthCare’s Spinoff Is Coming. Here’s the Challenge for the Stock.

    GE HealthCare is raising its profile with investors. It's a good idea: Investors have to get to know the firm ahead of the January 2023 spinout from GE.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Done Deals: Aviation company unveils Texas hanger; Laguna Development sells Kentucky property

    Laguna Development Corp.'s deal to sell Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million is subject to certain capital and price adjustments.

  • Saudi Oil Driller Hires Goldman, HSBC, SNB Capital for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital to manage its IPO in Riyadh, seeking to join a steady stream of Gulf firms tapping equity markets. The firm will sell 26.7 million shares, or a 30% stake, in initial public offering, according to a statement. The offer price will be determined following a book-building period from September 28 to 5 October 5.About a third of the IPO

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet

    Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • Marketmind: Vigils

    London markets close on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The tone everywhere else is sombre and nervous as no fewer than 13 central bank meetings loom this week. Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve decision - and the committee members' rate projections - are the centrepiece but decisions in Britain, China and Japan are also in focus. Stocks took a bath last week as traders re-priced the Fed's outlook, with markets now positioned for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday and U.S. rates seen galloping above 4% by March.

  • Jerome Powell’s Inflation Whisperer: Paul Volcker

    Aiming to reduce inflation even at the risk of recession, the Fed Chairman draws on a 1980s playbook. “We must keep at it until the job is done.”

  • Companies and Nonprofits Expand Efforts to Hire Veterans

    Efforts to spur hiring of U.S. military veterans have ramped up in recent years. Many private-sector companies and nonprofits are introducing or expanding programs that help match veterans with civilian jobs. “You’re seeing better programs that are coming from lessons learned and that are much more tailored to where the specific needs are,” says Crystal Cochran, senior director of programs and events at Hiring Our Heroes, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce initiative that works to connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.

  • Retired Couple Wins $5.2 Million Award From UBS Over YES Strategy

    It’s one of the largest investor awards over how a complex options strategy was marketed and implemented.

  • US Homebuilder Sentiment Falls for a Ninth Month in Record Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for a ninth straight month in September as mortgage rates continued to climb, further accelerating the housing-market cool-down.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllThe National Association of Home Buyers/Wells