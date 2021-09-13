Innerspace Counseling Announces New Clinical Team Structure to Better Serve Patients

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling is excited to announce a new team structure that will better serve all of their clients, families, and the staff alike. Innerspace Counseling is home to New Jersey's premier intensive mental health program, where healing from anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or any other psychological concern begins. With the addition of a new Clinical Coordinator and the promotion of other staff members, Innerspace Counseling hopes to better serve individuals and families throughout New Jersey.

Rose Curcia, LCSW, CCS, CCTP

Rosa Curcia has joined Innerspace Counseling as the new Clinical Coordinator. "Rosa is an expert in managing IOP and PHP programs as well as staff mentoring and supervision," says Founder and Program Director, Ajita Shah. "Her expertise and skill in high level mental health care are an asset to our programs and the clinical team, and we're happy to have her on board."

Raechel Mercado, LSW

Raechel Mercado is not a new addition to the Innerspace Counseling team, however, she has recently been promoted to Senior Therapist and will be offering support to her fellow clinicians while assisting in the day-to-day needs of the program. Raechel is a Licensed Social Worker and Certified School Social Worker whose background includes working with children, adolescents, and adults in school-based settings and community mental health settings. She has experience working with individuals with depression, anxiety, and developmental disabilities, including working closely with individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

"I believe that each person has a unique set of strengths and abilities," says Mercado. "I work with clients to identify and expand these strengths and abilities in order to facilitate feelings of empowerment."

Christine Circello, LSW

Sara Brinkerhoff, MSW, LSW

Caitlyn Moran, MSW, LSW

Amanda Pallitto, MA, LAC, NCC

Christine, Sara, Caitlyn, and Amanda are full-time therapists on staff at Innerspace Counseling who continue to provide mental health treatment to each of their clients with a caring and empathetic approach that allows clients to begin the road toward long-term wellness and healing. To read complete biographies, visit Innerspace Counseling online at InnerspaceCounseling.com/about-us/our-dedicated-staff .

Story continues

About Innerspace Counseling

Innerspace Counseling is located in Old Bridge, New Jersey. They use a technique known as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), which was developed in the 1970s to treat Borderline Personality Disorder. Since then, research has shown that it is extremely effective in treating a wide range of mental health issues and disorders, including anger, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, panic attacks, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, and more. The goal at Innerspace Counseling is to help clients take control of intense emotions and focus on what is important to them. To learn more about the kind of treatment offered at Innerspace Counseling, visit InnerspaceCounseling.com today.

Contact Info:

Ajita Shah, Founder/Program Director

318649@email4pr.com

(732) 332-8270

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innerspace-counseling-announces-new-clinical-team-structure-to-better-serve-patients-301373549.html

SOURCE Innerspace Counseling