U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.50
    +29.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,824.00
    +217.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,537.00
    +95.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.80
    +17.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    +0.89 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.42 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    18.99
    +0.19 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0670
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,710.07
    -1,280.27 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.52
    -66.23 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.24
    +53.04 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Innerspace Counseling Announces New Clinical Team Structure to Better Serve Patients

·3 min read

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling is excited to announce a new team structure that will better serve all of their clients, families, and the staff alike. Innerspace Counseling is home to New Jersey's premier intensive mental health program, where healing from anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or any other psychological concern begins. With the addition of a new Clinical Coordinator and the promotion of other staff members, Innerspace Counseling hopes to better serve individuals and families throughout New Jersey.

Rose Curcia, LCSW, CCS, CCTP
Rosa Curcia has joined Innerspace Counseling as the new Clinical Coordinator. "Rosa is an expert in managing IOP and PHP programs as well as staff mentoring and supervision," says Founder and Program Director, Ajita Shah. "Her expertise and skill in high level mental health care are an asset to our programs and the clinical team, and we're happy to have her on board."

Raechel Mercado, LSW
Raechel Mercado is not a new addition to the Innerspace Counseling team, however, she has recently been promoted to Senior Therapist and will be offering support to her fellow clinicians while assisting in the day-to-day needs of the program. Raechel is a Licensed Social Worker and Certified School Social Worker whose background includes working with children, adolescents, and adults in school-based settings and community mental health settings. She has experience working with individuals with depression, anxiety, and developmental disabilities, including working closely with individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

"I believe that each person has a unique set of strengths and abilities," says Mercado. "I work with clients to identify and expand these strengths and abilities in order to facilitate feelings of empowerment."

Christine Circello, LSW
Sara Brinkerhoff, MSW, LSW
Caitlyn Moran, MSW, LSW
Amanda Pallitto, MA, LAC, NCC
Christine, Sara, Caitlyn, and Amanda are full-time therapists on staff at Innerspace Counseling who continue to provide mental health treatment to each of their clients with a caring and empathetic approach that allows clients to begin the road toward long-term wellness and healing. To read complete biographies, visit Innerspace Counseling online at InnerspaceCounseling.com/about-us/our-dedicated-staff.

About Innerspace Counseling
Innerspace Counseling is located in Old Bridge, New Jersey. They use a technique known as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), which was developed in the 1970s to treat Borderline Personality Disorder. Since then, research has shown that it is extremely effective in treating a wide range of mental health issues and disorders, including anger, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, panic attacks, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, and more. The goal at Innerspace Counseling is to help clients take control of intense emotions and focus on what is important to them. To learn more about the kind of treatment offered at Innerspace Counseling, visit InnerspaceCounseling.com today.

Contact Info:
Ajita Shah, Founder/Program Director
318649@email4pr.com
(732) 332-8270

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innerspace-counseling-announces-new-clinical-team-structure-to-better-serve-patients-301373549.html

SOURCE Innerspace Counseling

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • The Secret Side Effect of High Blood Pressure, Says Study

    According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure. When left untreated, an elevated blood pressure can damage your circulatory system, and can be a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. However, one recent study from researchers at Uppsala University, published in the journal Hypertension, has linked the health condition to a startling side effect. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Amazon algorithms are promoting books making anti-vax claims, top Democrats warn

    Lawmakers called on Amazon to immediately review its algorithms and reveal extent to which it spread misinformation

  • The U.S. Is Debating a Third Vaccine Dose. Israel Is Talking About a Fourth.

    The director general of the country’s health ministry said that Israel was beginning to prepare to offer a fourth dose if necessary.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Fauci Says He Would Support Vaccine Mandate For All U.S. Air Travel

    “If you want to get on a plane and travel with other people then you should be vaccinated,” Fauci said on a podcast.

  • Britain begins world's largest trial of blood test for 50 types of cancer

    Britain's state-run National Health Service will on Monday begin the world's biggest trial of Grail Inc's flagship Galleri blood test that can be used to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The Galleri test looks at the DNA in a patient's blood to determine if any come from cancer cells. The NHS said it wanted to recruit 140,000 volunteers in England to see how well the test worked as part of a randomised control trial.

  • Babyscripts secures $12M to roll out its virtual maternity care model

    Obstetrics virtual care company Babyscripts raised $12 million in the first round of a Series B investment that will enable the company to accelerate the roll out of its virtual maternity care tool platform to providers. MemorialCare Innovation Fund led the investment and was joined by Philips Ventures and the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund. The new round of funding gives Babyscripts around $26 million raised to date, Babyscripts co-founder and president Juan Pablo Segura told TechCrunch.

  • How Keytruda's Latest Approval in China Boosts Merck

    Earlier this month, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced the approval of Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ). The regulatory approval comes 15 months after the drug was initially approved as a second-line monotherapy for the treatment of patients with another form of esophageal cancer. Let's examine the burden of esophageal cancer in China, the efficacy of Keytruda in treating locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal or GEJ carcinoma, and the amount of additional revenue that this label expansion could create for Keytruda.

  • Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

    America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss th

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • Parents search for COVID vaccine trials for their children

    Some parents around the U.S. are on the hunt for COVID-19 vaccine trials instead of waiting for FDA approval to get their young children inoculated, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: As kids return for in-person schooling before those under 12 became eligible for shots, it's created anxiety for parents who worry about the small — but very real — possibility that their kid could become severely ill, experience long-term consequences from or die from COVID.Get market news worthy of your t