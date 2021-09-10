U.S. markets closed

Innity Adds Shoppable QuickBuy Feature to Its Shoppable Ads, Enabling Consumers To Add Products to Cart Directly from Ads

·2 min read

Innity Shoppable Quickbuy allows users to browse and add products to retailer's cart directly from within the ad.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innity, a leader in high impact digital advertising solutions, today launched Shoppable QuickBuy - a new innovative technology to further enhance the Innity Shoppable Ads solution that was launched last year. The first of its kind in the region, Shoppable QuickBuy allows consumers to shop directly from any digital touchpoint, including Innity's range of creative high-impact ad formats and interactive shoppable landing pages.

Innity Shoppable Quickbuy allows users to browse and add products to retailer’s cart directly from within the ad.

With Innity's Shoppable QuickBuy tech, users are able to browse and add products to the retailers' cart all from within the ad format, retailers' landing pages, blog posts, or apps. Once shoppers click on the "Buy Now" button, they will be led straight to the Add to Cart page or Checkout page on the retailers' site. Innity's award-winning in-house creative team custom designs each creative experience so that it is unique to each brand.

Innity Shoppable Ads solution was designed to effectively shorten and streamline the traditional consumer purchase journey - allowing users to go from discovery to purchase in an instantaneous and engaging experience, leading to greater profits for brands.

The shoppable platform is also equipped with advanced data feed management to allow retailers to sync product feed across multiple sales and marketing channels to monitor, enrich and update product info or pricing simultaneously.

Additionally, retailers can also create custom segments from their product catalogues to run dynamic ads that can highlight personalised products to shoppers who have already shown interest in the brand.

"We're thrilled to be rolling out Shoppable QuickBuy to help more brands adopt and maximise the power of discovery commerce; to turn interests into purchases, and content into conversions more seamlessly. As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, consumer behaviour towards online shopping has shifted for good, and we believe this change will continue beyond the pandemic. Hence, we're constantly on the lookout for new ways to improve and expand our Innity Shoppable Media platform, with the goal to make the online shopping experience more interactive, personalised, and instantaneous for everyone," said Phang Chee Leong, co-founder, and CEO at Innity.

For more information on Innity's Shoppable offerings, visit https://shoppable.innity.com/

ABOUT INNITY

Innity is a leading technology provider of high-impact digital advertising solutions in Asia that helps publishers monetize content while connecting brands to the right audience by offering best-in-class data-driven martech solutions that combine creative programmatic, ad-serving, data management, influencer marketing, and high-quality user engagement. Innity has presence in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea, with more than 300 staff to date.

SOURCE Innity

