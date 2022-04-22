U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.75
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,578.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,663.50
    -64.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.40
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    -0.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.90
    +6.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6300
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,411.09
    -1,291.27 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.71
    -30.21 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,051.71
    -501.35 (-1.82%)
     

Innity Awarded TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Certification on a Global Level

·3 min read

The Ad Tech Company Reinforces its Fight Against Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innity, a leading digital media solutions, and advertising technology company, today announced it has been awarded the coveted TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), TAG is an advertising initiative that aims to combat fraudulent and criminal activity while strengthening brand safety in the online advertising ecosystem.

The Ad Tech Company Reinforces its Fight Against Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising
The Ad Tech Company Reinforces its Fight Against Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising

As the ad industry's largest and broadest global brand safety certification program, the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is designed to significantly reduce the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media of all types, so all companies can help protect brand safety and strengthen the integrity of digital advertising.

By achieving these certifications, TAG has verified Innity, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards both in brand safety and anti-fraud by providing transparency, choice, and control for its advertisers and agency partners – enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence.

To achieve these certifications, Innity was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including:

  • Ensure that all new and updated agreements for digital advertising services adhere to the program's Brand Safety Principles, including specific brand safety criteria, policies, and procedures, as well as takedown, monitoring, and compliance requirements. Contracts must also require the use of independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists.

  • Ensure that 100% of its monetizable transactions are reviewed by one or more independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists as defined in its digital advertising agreements.

  • Document the specific policies and procedures it has to minimize the risk of ad misplacement.

This achievement is part of Innity's ongoing commitment to building a safe, transparent, and reliable platform for advertisers, publishers, and users. The company also conducts extensive brand safety evaluations, with the use of third-party vendors such as MOAT, DoubleVerify, Comscore's VCE, and more. Innity also integrates ads.txt in all publishers, which enables transparency while granting publishers control over their inventory.

"We are delighted to recognize Innity for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Innity has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Innity to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

Phang Chee Leong, CEO, and co-founder, Innity, said: "We are constantly raising and improving standards across our offerings and ad solutions. The TAG certification fits in with our belief that the advertising industry should be safe and fair to all our partners. We are honoured to once again achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud and the Brand Safety Seal, as we continue to build trusted relationships with our partners to reach millions of users in a fraud-free and brand-safe manner."

SOURCE Innity

Recommended Stories

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Judges tell Devin Nunes he cannot continue suing CNN. Here’s where all of his lawsuits stand

    The California Republican has filed 10 lawsuits against organizations and critics whom he claims have defamed him since 2019.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro

  • How big banks are building a branch workforce of the future

    Retail bank employees are evolving with branch locations in this digital age. Traditional teller lines are going away and, with them, the standard teller positions. Dee O’Dell, east regional executive for consumer and business banking at U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), said the bank is investing in its employees’ skill sets to make them less transaction-based and more focused on other products and services.

  • JPMorgan Told to Review Its Risk Management by U.K. Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. regulators have told JPMorgan Chase & Co. to review how the firm manages its operational risk as the Prudential Regulation Authority intensifies its scrutiny of the reporting processes of banks it supervises.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereUkraine Late

  • MoneyGram sued by U.S., New York for unfair remittance transfers

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -MoneyGram International Inc was sued on Thursday by two regulators that said it repeatedly and unfairly violated a federal rule designed to make it easier for people to send money to friends and family outside the United States. The complaint against MoneyGram, one of the largest U.S. providers of remittance transfers, was filed in Manhattan federal court by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Remittance transfers let people in the United States send money electronically to people in other countries, and exceed $100 billion annually.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...