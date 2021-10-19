U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

InnoCare Announces Approval of Clinical Trial of Novel SHP2 Allosteric Inhibitor ICP-189 in China

·2 min read
In this article:
BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969) announced today that the Company has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the NMPA for its SHP2 (Src Homology 2 domain containing protein tyrosine phosphatase) allosteric inhibitor ICP-189, which is the company's 9th innovative drug candidate entering clinical development.

This China-based Phase Ia/Ib open, single-arm, multicenter study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of ICP-189 as a monotherapy and combined treatment in patients with advanced solid tumors.

ICP-189 is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors as a single agent and/or in combinations with other antitumor agents.

Preclinical study shows that ICP-189 is a potent oral allosteric inhibitor of SHP2 with excellent selectivity over other phosphatases. SHP2 is a non-receptor protein tyrosine phosphatase involved in mediating MAPK signaling pathway and immune checkpoint pathway for the regulation of cellular proliferation and survival.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said, "We are excited to see another drug candidate for solid tumors approved for clinical trials. ICP-189 demonstrates excellent drug properties. ICP-189 is our 9th innovative drug candidate entering clinical trials, and we will make every effort to accelerate clinical development to benefit patients."

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

Media

Investor Relations

Chunhua Lu


86-10-66609879

86-10-66609999

chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com

ir@innocarepharma.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innocare-announces-approval-of-clinical-trial-of-novel-shp2-allosteric-inhibitor-icp-189-in-china-301402956.html

SOURCE Innocare

