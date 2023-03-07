U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,483.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,339.50
    +16.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.80
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7500
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,440.85
    +13.98 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.97
    +267.29 (+110.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

The INNOCN 13K1F Portable 13.3-Inch OLED Monitor pairs perfectly with the Lenovo Yoga 9i

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
·2 min read
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INNOCN 13K1F Portable 13.3-Inch OLED Monitor pairs perfectly with the Lenovo Yoga 9i
SHENZHEN, China – Since 2014, the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has continued to maintain its position at the forefront of the smart display industry. Reviews of INNOCN's smart displays have appeared in reputable media outlets such as TechRadar, Rolling Stone, Forbes, and CNET.

To go head-to-head with other mainstream portable monitors, the company has released the INNOCN 13K1F 13.3-Inch OLED Portable Monitor. It's ideal for use with smart devices like the Lenovo Yoga 9i, and it's widely regarded as the best portable screen for editing photos and videos. Thanks to an automatic $50 Amazon discount, the INNOCN 13K1F Portable Monitor can be purchased for just $199.99 from March 6th through March 13th.

The INNOCN 13K1F is a great choice for a portable monitor because of its compatibility with a wide variety of electronic gadgets. Mini HDMI and USB-C ports ensure compatibility with modern laptops and smart phones. Connecting the 13K1F portable monitor to a smartphone allows for on-the-go movie streaming.

The 13K1F OLED Portable Monitor can be used as a second monitor for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, which is a 14-inch laptop that comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C type) ports.

With its 13.3-inch screen and impressive features, the INNOCN 13K1F is a highly desirable portable monitor. In addition to its high resolution of 1920 x 1080p, this lightweight portable monitor is also 10Bit, has a frame rate of 1ms, and TUV certified. This portable screen has a refresh rate of 60 hertz, a brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to 1, and a color accuracy of Delta E < 2.

The INNOCN 13K1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is the ideal smart monitor for any activity, regardless of whether an individual requires a portable monitor for travel, a second monitor to boost their productivity, or an OLED screen for use with the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.


CONTACT: Media Contact Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/ Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com


