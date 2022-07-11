Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

The INNOCN Ultrawide 40" Gaming Monitor 40C1R

The INNOCN Ultrawide 40" Gaming Monitor 40C1R has Great Deals on Prime Day for Gamers and Photographers

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INNOCN team has been steadily improving the display monitor market since 2014. To its customers, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality monitors, commercial displays, and all-in-one computers. In order to consistently provide customers with a top-notch screen viewing experience, INNOCN has been able to produce high quality products through research and development carried out at its various production facilities.



40C1R





The INNOCN Ultrawide 40” Gaming Monitor 40C1R is one of the company's most recent monitors, and it is currently available on Amazon DE, Amazon FR and Amazon ES. This monitor normally costs 639 EUR, but it will be discounted during Prime Day on July 12th-13th.

This widescreen monitor has 18 percent more viewable screen area than a 34-inch gaming monitor, a high resolution of 1440 pixels, and a 21:9 screen ratio for a superior wide screen visual that captures gaming detail more precisely than standard models with a 16:9 screen ratio.

The stunning visuals produced by this monitor make it ideal for live streaming content from services like YouTube TV, Netflix, Hulu, Starz, and many more. The high dynamic range technology in the Gaming Monitor 40C1R includes AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 400, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The monitor has features that support true natural color and low blue light to protect the eyes of game players and TV viewers. Users seeking productivity will find it in this monitor's split screen capabilities, which enable multitasking such as video editing and data analysis. It has USB C, DP, and HDMI ports so that users can connect any device at their leisure.

The INNOCN Gaming Monitor 40C1R is ideal for gamers, but it can also be useful for those who work from home. The viewing features are pleasant, allowing workers to feel at ease while examining reports and attending remote work meetings. This color gaming monitor is also ideal for photographers, as it provides excellent quality when editing photos for family portraits, weddings, graduations, and other events.

Prime Day Deals at INNOCN

Every year, Amazon hosts Prime Day, where Amazon Prime members from all over the world can shop for the best deals on electronics and other goods. On Prime Day, INNOCN will have some of the best deals around. The INNOCN 40" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor 40C1R will be available for only 511 EUR on July 12-13, a discount of 100 EUR from its regular price. Those who have been debating whether to purchase this best color gaming monitor should do so on Prime Day.

