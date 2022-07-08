INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

INNOCN Art Monitor Collection for Creators and Designers

SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading innovator in the display monitor industry, producing high-end monitors as well as commercial displays and all-in-one computers. The incredible product designs produced by INNOCN have been recognized by various prestigious organizations. The iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award are just a few of the accolades the company has received.

Many people worldwide are preparing their wallets and purses for Prime Day. Amazon will hold its annual sale on July 12th and 13th, giving Prime members access to hundreds of exclusive deals on Amazon products of all kinds. INNOCN has a collection of art monitors available, including the INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U, the INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F, and the INNOCN 24"QHD Designer Monitor 24C1Q.

The monitors are particularly well-suited to professional photographers and graphic editors who prefer devices that display true color composites on images, as well as those seeking a more accurate and high-quality editing experience.

The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U is a high-quality IPS display with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, making it ideal for graphic designers and artists who rely on their screens for everything from design assessments to movie watching. This creator monitor, available on Amazon DE, FR and ES, is ideal for gamers and streamers due to its improved contrast, deeper blacks, and brighter whites, all of which improve visibility in low-light situations during gameplay and live streaming. The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U can be connected to a phone, tablet, laptop, or camera as well as used as a second screen for the MacBook Pro.

The INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F's width and Full HD resolution increase the amount of visible content by 33%, making it ideal for anyone working from home. This home office monitor has excellent color reproduction, allowing users to fully enjoy their media without distracting or inaccurate hues or tones. The monitor is available for purchase on Amazon DE, FR and ES.

The INNOCN 24" 2K QHD Monitor 24C1Q is an excellent PC monitor for designers and artists who frequently work with graphics and photography, thanks to its 100 percent sRGB and 98 percent DCI P3 coverage, (max.) 300 nits, 16.7 million colors, and Innocn E2 factory color calibration for a flawless viewing experience. The depth and color accuracy of this display can be relied on by artists to produce consistent results during photo and video editing. This monitor is now available on Amazon DE, FR and ES for those who prefer it.

Deals on Art Monitors for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12th and 13th, and INNOCN is ready to offer some fantastic deals on their new Art Monitor collection. The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U is normally priced at 499 EUR, but on Prime Day, customers can pay only 336 EUR. Fans of the INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F can take advantage of this incredible deal for only 279 EUR. Designers and artists will be able to purchase the INNOCN 24" 2K QHD Monitor 24C1Q for 215 EUR. Users can be confident that no matter which designer monitor they choose, they will get the best value for their money.

