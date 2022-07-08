U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,886.75
    -18.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,248.00
    -119.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,071.50
    -67.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.20
    -9.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.77
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.90
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7440
    -0.2650 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,799.91
    +1,469.53 (+7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.73
    +27.41 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
·3 min read
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

INNOCN Art Monitor Collection for Creators and Designers

INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers
INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers

SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading innovator in the display monitor industry, producing high-end monitors as well as commercial displays and all-in-one computers. The incredible product designs produced by INNOCN have been recognized by various prestigious organizations. The iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award are just a few of the accolades the company has received.

INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers
INNOCN's Art Monitor Collection is the Ideal Device for Creators and Designers


Many people worldwide are preparing their wallets and purses for Prime Day. Amazon will hold its annual sale on July 12th and 13th, giving Prime members access to hundreds of exclusive deals on Amazon products of all kinds. INNOCN has a collection of art monitors available, including the INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U, the INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F, and the INNOCN 24"QHD Designer Monitor 24C1Q.

The monitors are particularly well-suited to professional photographers and graphic editors who prefer devices that display true color composites on images, as well as those seeking a more accurate and high-quality editing experience.

The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U is a high-quality IPS display with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, making it ideal for graphic designers and artists who rely on their screens for everything from design assessments to movie watching. This creator monitor, available on Amazon DEFR and ES, is ideal for gamers and streamers due to its improved contrast, deeper blacks, and brighter whites, all of which improve visibility in low-light situations during gameplay and live streaming. The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U can be connected to a phone, tablet, laptop, or camera as well as used as a second screen for the MacBook Pro.

The INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F's width and Full HD resolution increase the amount of visible content by 33%, making it ideal for anyone working from home. This home office monitor has excellent color reproduction, allowing users to fully enjoy their media without distracting or inaccurate hues or tones. The monitor is available for purchase on Amazon DEFR and ES.

The INNOCN 24" 2K QHD Monitor 24C1Q is an excellent PC monitor for designers and artists who frequently work with graphics and photography, thanks to its 100 percent sRGB and 98 percent DCI P3 coverage, (max.) 300 nits, 16.7 million colors, and Innocn E2 factory color calibration for a flawless viewing experience. The depth and color accuracy of this display can be relied on by artists to produce consistent results during photo and video editing. This monitor is now available on Amazon DEFR and ES for those who prefer it.

Deals on Art Monitors for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12th and 13th, and INNOCN is ready to offer some fantastic deals on their new Art Monitor collection. The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U is normally priced at 499 EUR, but on Prime Day, customers can pay only 336 EUR. Fans of the INNOCN 29" UltraWide Home Office Monitor 29C1F can take advantage of this incredible deal for only 279 EUR. Designers and artists will be able to purchase the INNOCN 24" 2K QHD Monitor 24C1Q for 215 EUR. Users can be confident that no matter which designer monitor they choose, they will get the best value for their money.

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e207fa6-ccaa-43a8-807b-5afb8d9ab157


Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceStock Gains Cool, Yen Rises Amid Shoc

  • How Apple's latest security update is taking on 'mercenary spyware’

    Apple's newest security feature is designed to take on spyware created by some of the most sophisticated companies in the world.

  • Apple to roll out iPhone lockdown mode to fight hacking

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down Apple's latest efforts to protect its users against hacking.

  • Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Collapses in Nara, Shots Heard, NHK Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity, broadcaster NHK reports.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNHK report

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceStock Gains Cool, Yen

  • Twitter lays off 30% of its talent acquisition team

    A Twitter spokesperson confirmed these layoffs but declined to share the exact number of employees affected. The company spokesperson added that employees will receive severance packages (but declined to share specifics) and said that the remaining recruitment staff will be reprioritized due to decreased hiring. Twitter is pausing most hiring and backfills, aside from the most critical roles.

  • Amazon's secret outlet is bursting with deals right now: Our picks, up to 70% off

    NutriBullet, Revlon and more: There's something on sale for everyone —including a massively popular Crocs flip flop for 55% off!

  • RS Recommends: The Best Camera Deals for Beginners and Professional Photographers

    Travelling is back in full swing and many of us are heading out on our first family vacation in a while. A solid camera makes a great addition to any such memory-making experiences, still outperforming smartphones if you’re doing any real photography. Yet some of the best brands (especially professional-grade cameras) still command a high price tag, which can make shopping for a new camera a little overwhelming — whether you’re looking for a disposable camera, digital camera or waterproof camera

  • Apple’s new iOS 16 could allow ads on iPhone lock screens

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Apple's iOS 16 will be optimal for ads, other lock screen updates, and upgrades for the Apple Watch.

  • 'We are killing people': How technology has made your car 'a candy store of distraction'

    Digital distraction is helping drive a surge in highway deaths. Yet automakers continue to load cars with new interactive technology, and consumers say they can't stop texting and video-calling behind the wheel.

  • The Hydrow Wave is a smaller and cheaper smart rowing machine

    It's smaller, and cheaper, but the makers of Hydrow Wave promise it's still the closest thing to rowing on water.

  • First version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store

    The app is available for free download for all versions of Android starting with version 7.0.

  • Crypto: Ethereum takes one step closer to major software 'merge'

    Ethereum is one step closer to its long-awaited software transition, the so-called “merge,” after the quiet completion of its second to last 'dress rehearsal' on Wednesday.

  • Is the Honor Magic4 Pro a cinematographer’s dream?

    Honor sold the Magic4 Pro on the basis that it could shoot Hollywood-quality movies. We put that to the test.

  • Beyerdynamic reveals Free Byrd, its first true wireless earbuds

    Here's hoping the $249 buds are worth the wait.

  • Twitter lays off nearly 100 employees from its recruiting team

    Twitter has laid off dozens of employees amid growing uncertainty around Elon Musk’s acquisition.

  • RS Recommends: 12 Hidden Amazon Perks You May Not Know About

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re familiar with Amazon Prime, the e-commerce giant’s $129/year subscription service, you already know about its free shipping perk — namely its same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping on millions of items across the site. But there are many more Amazon Prime benefits and perks you can take advantage of right now aside from the free shipping.More f

  • White House confirms Tesla is working on an 'open' Supercharger network in North America

    In 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that the company's European open-access Supercharger pilot program would soon be coming to the US. A recent White House fact sheet suggests that it could arrive by the end of this year.

  • Face-recognition business puts SoftBank between China, U.S

    A SoftBank-owned company is thriving by offering face-recognition technology fuelled by a blacklisted Chinese firm to the likes of Mastercard and Visa, an opportunity for the Japanese conglomerate, fraught with geopolitical and privacy risks. Japan Computer Vision Corp (JCV), owned by SoftBank Group Corp's wireless unit, has struck deals on payments in recent months, a potential breakthrough for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son's dream of driving new business through partnership between his tech investments.

  • Tech Giants Brace for Legal Mess of Abortion Data Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google, facing questions about whether they’d hand over users’ personal data to authorities pursuing evidence on abortion seekers, are bracing for the multi-state legal quagmire that will govern privacy in a post-Roe world.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop