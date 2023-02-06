U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.25
    -35.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,739.00
    -223.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,477.00
    -147.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.20
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.89 (+4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0830
    +0.9330 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,853.18
    -533.12 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.98
    -11.88 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.95
    -73.85 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

INNOCOS Summit: Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience - The Future is Digital (Berlin, Germany - June 1-2, 2023)

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future Is Digital. Beauty Retail, Marketing and eCommerce Trends and Growth Strategies.

WHO WILL BE PRESENT?

A diverse group of beauty retailers, innovators, tech leaders, disruptors, and inspirational speakers, with expertise on the emerging trends in technology, consumer behavior, and e-commerce marketing strategies for retailers.

WHAT ARE WE ABOUT?

We are especially known not only for inspiring speakers and curated network, but also for our experiences that are a large part of the program. This is the foundation for building strong personal relationships in business, which lasts... for years! This is what INNOCOS stands for.

After joining, you will gain access to the internal network and mingle with people you meet prior to, during and after the event.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8cnm5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


