Innofactor Plc’s acquisition of the company’s own shares has ended

Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Changes in company’s own shares, on March 1, 2023, at 8:00 Finnish time



On September 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc decided to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by Innofactor’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2022.

Innofactor Plc has now completed the share buy-back program. The repurchases of the shares began on September 29, 2022 and ended on February 28, 2023. During that period, Innofactor repurchased 800,000 of its own shares for an average price per share EUR 1.0550. The shares were acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

The purpose of the acquisition of the company’s own shares is to develop the company’s capital structure. Following the repurchases, Innofactor holds a total of 1,491,410 own shares.

Espoo, March 1, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.








