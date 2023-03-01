U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,718.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.50
    +22.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.40
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +0.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3050
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,723.68
    +330.37 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.60
    +7.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Innofactor Plc’s acquisition of the company’s own shares has ended

Innofactor Plc
·1 min read
Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Changes in company’s own shares, on March 1, 2023, at 8:00 Finnish time

On September 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc decided to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by Innofactor’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2022.

Innofactor Plc has now completed the share buy-back program. The repurchases of the shares began on September 29, 2022 and ended on February 28, 2023. During that period, Innofactor repurchased 800,000 of its own shares for an average price per share EUR 1.0550. The shares were acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

The purpose of the acquisition of the company’s own shares is to develop the company’s capital structure. Following the repurchases, Innofactor holds a total of 1,491,410 own shares.

Espoo, March 1, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles



Recommended Stories