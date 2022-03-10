U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2021 has been published

Innofactor Oyj
·2 min read
Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on March 10, 2022, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Annual Report for 2021 has been published as a PDF file on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports. The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors.

For the first time, Innofactor has published the Financial Statement in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The xHTML file is available on www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports.

Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2021 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company's web site: https://www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/.

The Remuneration Report for the Financial Period 2021 has been published on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations.

To order a print copy in Finnish, please email ir@innofactor.com.

Espoo, March 10, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


Attachments


