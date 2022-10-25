Innofactor Plc’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar October 25, 2022, at 9:05 Finnish time



Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2023 are:

The 2022 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2022 (Q4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Interim Report January−March 2023 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Half-Yearly Report January−June 2023 (Q2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Interim Report January−September 2023 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

The Annual Report 2022 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Espoo, October 25, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

www.innofactor.com

