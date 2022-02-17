U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,780.00
    -71.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,533.00
    -67.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.50
    -11.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    -0.97 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.06
    -218.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.05
    -7.34 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Innofactor Plc Financial Statement 2021 (IFRS)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Innofactor Oyj
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IFA1V.HE
Innofactor Oyj
Innofactor Oyj

Innofactor Plc Financial Statement February 17, 2022, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor achieved the highest-ever net sales, EBITDA, and order backlog in 2021

January–December 2021 in brief:

  • Net sales were approximately EUR 66.4 million (2020: 66.2), which shows an increase of 0.3%

    • Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the comparable change would have been growth of 3.5%, which was entirely organic growth

  • The operating margin was approximately EUR 10.1 million (2020: 7.2), which shows an increase of 41.1%

    • Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the comparable operating margin would have been EUR 7.5 million, which shows an increase of 5.4%

  • Operating profit was EUR 6.5 million (2020: 2.5), which shows an increase of 160.7%

    • Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the comparable operating profit would have been EUR 3.9 million, which shows an increase of 58.4%

October–December 2021 in brief:

  • Net sales were approximately EUR 17.5 million (2020: 18.3), representing a decrease of 4.0%

    • Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, net sales were on a par with 2020

  • The operating margin was approximately EUR 1.7 million (2020: 1.6), which shows an increase of 4.9%

  • Operating profit was EUR 0.5 million (2020: 0.4), which shows an increase of 29.6%

  • The order backlog at the end of the review period was EUR 72.8 million (2020: 60.4),
    which shows an increase of 20.6%

  • Innofactor got several significant orders in the fourth quarter, for example,

    • digitalizing the quotation process for a large Finnish manufacturing industry company, approximately EUR 1.2 million

Key figures of the group, IFRS

.

Oct 1–Dec 31, 2021

Oct 1–Dec 31, 2020

Change

Jan 1–Dec 31, 2021

Jan 1–Dec 31, 2020

Change

Net sales, EUR thousand

17,530

18,252

-4.0%

66,364

66,164

0.3%

Growth of net sales

-4.0%

4.7%

0.3%

3.1%

Operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EUR thousand

1,663

1,585

4.9%

10,111

7,164

41.1%

percentage of net sales

9.5%

8.7%

15.2%

10.8%

Operating profit/loss (EBIT), EUR thousand*

523

404

29.6%

6,519

2,501

160.7%

percentage of net sales*

3.0%

2.2%

9.8%

3.8%

Earnings before taxes, EUR thousand*

330

951

-65.2%

5,730

2,050

179.5%

percentage of net sales*

1.9%

5.2%

8.6%

3.1%

Earnings, EUR thousand*

297

257

15.6%

4,504

1,761

155.7%

percentage of net sales*

1.7%

1.4%

6.8%

2.7%

Order backlog

72,837

60,402

20.6%

72,837

60,402

20.6%

Net gearing*

30.9%

52.5%

30.9%

52.5%

Net gearing without IFRS 16

18.1%

35.7%

18.1%

35.7%

Equity ratio

51.1%

42.2%

51.1%

42.2%

Equity ratio without IFRS 16

54.7%

41.4%

54.7%

41.4%

Active personnel on average during the review period**

495

543

-8.8%

516

544

-5.1%

Active personnel at the end of the review period**

500

541

-7.6%

500

541

-7.6%

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.0080

0.0069

16.8%

0.1208

0.0471

156.4%

*) In accordance with IFRS 3, the operating result for October 1–December 31, 2021, includes EUR 74 thousand (2020: 473) and in January 1–December 31, 2021, EUR 464 thousand (2020: 1,894) in depreciation related to acquisitions, consisting of allocations of the purchase price to intangible assets.

**) The Innofactor Group monitors the number of active personnel. The number of active personnel does not include employees who are on a leave of over 3 months.

Innofactor’s future outlook for 2022

Innofactor’s net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2022 are estimated to increase from 2021, during which net sales were EUR 66.4 million. Innofactor's operating margin (EBITDA) for 2022 is estimated to increase from EUR 7.5 million, which would have been the operating margin for 2021 without the proceeds of EUR 2.6 million from the sale of the Prime business.

CEO Sami Ensio’s review: We expect our new offering and organization in line with the strategy to strengthen organic growth in 2022

Innofactor revised its strategy in 2021 to provide even stronger support for growth. In our strategy work, we defined the areas in which we see the strongest growth potential regarding our business and Microsoft’s solution offering. Innofactor tightened its offering according to the growth areas in question. The new offering is built around six spearheads: Digital Services, Business Solutions, Information and Case Management, Cloud Infrastructure, Data and Analytics, and Cybersecurity. The organizational structure in Finland was changed accordingly, effective from October 1, 2021. As part of the revising of its offering, Innofactor divested the Prime business on April 1, 2021. The Prime business was mainly targeted at parishes in Finland. With the help of our new strategy, we believe that we will be able to further strengthen our organic growth in 2022.

Net sales in 2021 were a record-high EUR 66.4 million, which shows an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the previous year. The operating margin (EBITDA) improved by EUR 2.9 million from the previous year and was also a record-high figure, EUR 10.1 million (15.2 percent of net sales). The operating margin includes a sales gain of approximately EUR 2.6 million from the sale of the Prime business, without which the operating margin would have been approximately EUR 7.5 million (2020: 7.2), representing an increase of 5.4 percent.

The transition to the new organizational structure led to an unfortunate deterioration of net sales and profitability in the Finnish business during the second half of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic and organizational changes together led to Innofactor’s highest-ever rate of employee turnover in the third quarter, which had a negative effect on net sales throughout the remainder of the year. Employee turnover returned to normal in the fourth quarter and the number of personnel began to grow again thanks to successful recruitment.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were EUR 17.5 million, which shows a decrease of 4.0 percent compared to the previous year. Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, net sales were on a par with 2020. Net sales increased in Norway and Denmark but decreased in Finland and Sweden compared to the previous year, even though business in Sweden improved towards the end of 2021. Net sales per employee grew 5.4% from the previous year.

The operating margin (EBITDA) grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year and came to EUR 1.7 million (9.5 percent of net sales). In the final quarter of 2021, EBITDA was positive by a clear margin in all of Innofactor’s operating countries.

The order backlog grew to a new historic high, EUR 72.8 million, at the end of the quarter (2020: 60.2), which shows an increase of 21 percent compared to the same time in the previous year.

We deepened our co-operation with customers further in 2021. We received a record-high number of new orders during the year, including Azure programming for the Finnish Tax Administration, an ERP system for the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, a case management system for Metsähallitus, a cloud solution for a Norwegian financial services company, case and document management solutions for the joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia, a case management solution for six universities, a case management application for the Finnish Forest Centre, the digitalization of the bidding process for a large Finnish manufacturing company, and several other significant projects in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. I would like to thank our customers and partners for the trust you have shown in Innofactor. I also want to extend special thanks to our Finnish parish customers, who were passed on to capable new hands following the divestment of the Prime business.

Innofactor’s aim is to be the leading provider of organizations’ digital transformation in each of the Nordic countries. We believe in our chosen Nordic strategy and in reaching our long-term goals. This requires perseverance and determination from the company's management and employees as well as investors. Innofactor is still actively looking for new strategic partnerships in the Nordic countries. The Group’s goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

I am also pleased that we can distribute assets of EUR 0.08 per share (2021: EUR 0.04 per share) to our shareholders in accordance with our dividend distribution policy. I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers, partners, employees, and investors for the year 2021.

Strategy and its realization in the review period

Innofactor’s strategy comprises our purpose, mission, vision, strategic choices, values, working principle, and long-term financial goals.

Our purpose: Innovating to make the world work better

Our mission: Driving the modern digital organization

Our vision: Leading Nordic digital transformation partner in the Microsoft ecosystem

Our strategic choices:

  • The most competent Nordic teams

  • Productized and specialized offering

  • Proactive and agile way of working

  • Innovation with top customers

Our values:

  • Accountability

  • Empowerment

  • Innovation

  • Customer

Our working principle: Our principle is to put people first in everything we do. We want to provide solutions that make our customers’ everyday work and life run smoothly and bring a smile to their faces.

Our long-term financial goals:

  • To achieve annual growth of about 20 percent, the majority of which is intended to be achieved by organic growth

  • To achieve about 20 percent EBITDA in relation to the net sales

  • To keep the cash flow positive and secure good financial standing in all situations.

Innofactor’s net sales in the review period of January 1–December 31, 2021, were EUR 66.4 million (2020: 66.2), representing year-on-year growth of 0.3 percent. Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the comparable change would have been growth of 3.5 percent, which was entirely organic growth. The strategic goal of getting net sales to grow is also supported by the favorably developed order backlog of EUR 72.8 million (2020: 60.2). As a result of thorough strategy work in 2021, we decided to revise our offering and organizational structure to focus on six spearheads and revise our operating models to provide stronger support for growth from 2022 onwards.

The operating margin (EBITDA) grew in the review period of January 1–December 31, 2021, from EUR 7.2 million in the same period the previous year to EUR 10.1 million (15.2 percent of the net sales), which includes proceeds of EUR 2.6 million from the sale of the Prime business. As regards profitability, Innofactor was able to further improve its performance substantially. However, a significant amount of management effort and work are still needed in order to reach the long-term goal of approximately 20 percent. The required actions are clear and known, so we believe that reaching this goal is entirely possible.

Innofactor’s operating cash flow in the review period of January 1–December 31, 2021, was EUR 8.9 million (2020: EUR 5.0 million) and the equity ratio at the end of the review period was 51.1 percent (2020: 42.2%). The strong operating cash flow supports Innofactor’s strategic goal of profitable growth and securing solid financial standing in all situations.

Board of Directors’ Proposal on the Distribution of Profits

Innofactor is a growing company and intends to use its operating profit on actions promoting growth, for example, on realizing mergers. According to the dividend policy, Innofactor aims to pay a dividend regularly each year. The target is to pay about half of the result for the financial period in dividends, taking into account the company’s financial position, possible corporate reorganizations, and other development needs. For 2021, the Group’s result for the financial period was EUR 4,295,020.95. In making the proposal on the dividend, the Board of Directors takes into account the company's financial situation, profitability and near-term outlook.

At the end of the financial period 2021, the distributable assets of the Group’s parent company amounted to EUR 27,016,921.29.

The Board of Directors proposes that Innofactor Plc distributes EUR 0.08 per share as a repayment of capital.

The Board of Directors further proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board to decide on a repayment of capital amounting to a maximum of EUR 3,279,058 (EUR 0.08 per share, taking into account the share issue authorization proposed to the Board of Directors).

Espoo, February 17, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:
CEO Sami Ensio, Innofactor Plc
tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Briefings concerning the financial statement of January 1–December 31, 2021

Innofactor Plc will publish its 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October–December 2021 (Q4) on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A video conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00. The corresponding video conference in English will be held at noon Finnish time. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne.

Please register for the conferences beforehand by sending email to ir@innofactor.com. The participation link will be sent via e-mail to the registered participants the day before the conference.

Presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.

Financial releases in 2022

The annual report for 2021 will be published on the company's website on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9:00 Finnish time.

The schedule for financial releases in 2022 is as follows:

  • Interim report January–March 2022 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

  • Half-Yearly Report January–June 2022 (Q2) on Thursday, July 21, 2022

  • Interim report January–September 2022 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.