Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 1.11.2022

Announcement 1.11.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 1.11.2022

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

1.11.2022

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

IFA1V

 

Amount

12,500

Shares

Average price/ share

0.9742

EUR

Total cost

12,177.50

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 940 542 shares

including the shares repurchased on 1.11.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Additional information:

 

 

Sami Ensio, CEO

 

 

Innofactor Plc

 

 

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

 

 

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

 

 

 

 

 

www.innofactor.com

 

 



 

 

Attachment


