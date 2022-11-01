Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 1.11.2022
Innofactor Plc
Announcement 1.11.2022
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 1.11.2022
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
1.11.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
12,500
Shares
Average price/ share
0.9742
EUR
Total cost
12,177.50
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 940 542 shares
including the shares repurchased on 1.11.2022
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
